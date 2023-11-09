Increasing Tendency of Consumers to Spend on Products that Enhance Youthfulness Contributes to Anti-aging Vitamins Market Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The anti-aging ingredients market is projected to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.7%. Anti-aging ingredients are cosmeceutical skincare ingredients that hydrate the skin and protect it from sun exposure to reduce, mask, or prevent the appearance of skin aging.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-aging vitamins market is growing due to the rising consumer awareness of age-related skin problems such as fine lines, wrinkles, and skin dullness, combined with an increasing tendency to spend on products that enhance youthfulness. This is likely to boost market demand over the projection period.

Anti-aging creams and lotions play a significant role in providing a youthful glow and moisturization to the skin. The valuation for the global anti-aging vitamins market was around US$ 1.4 billion in 2022. The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of 8.7% over the forecast period and reach a valuation of US$ 3.5 billion by 2033.

Several well-known companies provide eye creams that contain a significant amount of active pharmaceutical components such as niacinamide, ceramides, and alpha-hydroxy acids, which reduce or eradicate dark circles, age lines, and wrinkles while also moisturizing and treating puffiness around the eyes. Estee Lauder, a major skincare and cosmetics brand, for example, offers a wide selection of eye solutions such as overnight regeneration, focused healing eye masks, and eye balms containing vital medicinal components.

Request your sample report from the Anti-aging Vitamins Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18149

Additionally, key players are focusing on novel product development with enhanced efficacy in terms of product sustainability, protection from side effects, and cost efficiency.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The creams segment is leading the market by product and holds approximately 34.5% market value share.

market value share. The skin care segment is the top application segment in the market, accounting for a share of around 66.5% .

. By ingredients, retinol is leading in the global anti-aging vitamins market.

By distribution channel, supermarkets/hypermarket holds the maximum share of 42.7% of the market.

of the market. North America is the leading region with a value share of 33.9%, owing to the high prevalence of the aging population and product adoption in the region.

"Rising initiatives to promote anti-aging products, as well as the increasing adoption of skin care and hair care products, is set to propel sales of anti-aging vitamins across the globe," opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)..

Competition Analysis

While anti-aging vitamin manufacturers are operating at full capacity, demand has outstripped supply since the emergence of COVID-19 in 2020. A substantial array of end-users, particularly healthcare providers and other industrial users, are affected by the gap.

The market for anti-aging vitamins is fragmented, and there exists a number of local, emerging, as well as established players within the landscape. Key players have initiated promotional activities to introduce innovative novel skin care products with enhanced efficacy.

Key Companies Profiled: Estee Lauder Inc., Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf Limited, pmdbeauty.com & Age Sciences Inc., Shiseido, Unilever, L'Oreal Paris, Revlon, Oriflame Cosmetics, Avon Products, Inc., Natura & Co., Coty Inc., KaoCorporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., ZO Skin Health, Inc., Cynosure, Inc,Luminis, Inc

Recent Developments

In August 2022 , Avon's Clean Break Cleanser was recognized with the Editor's Choice Gold Winner award at the 2022 Global Green Beauty Awards. The Clean Break Cleanser provides a thorough cleansing procedure as well as moisturized skin. The 69% pure pressed apricot oil and 100% waterless solution provide maximum concentration and cleansing, melting away stubborn makeup and pollutants without removing the skin's natural defenses.

, Avon's Clean Break Cleanser was recognized with the Editor's Choice Gold Winner award at the 2022 Global Green Beauty Awards. The Clean Break Cleanser provides a thorough cleansing procedure as well as moisturized skin. The 69% pure pressed apricot oil and 100% waterless solution provide maximum concentration and cleansing, melting away stubborn makeup and pollutants without removing the skin's natural defenses. In May 2022 , UVMune 400 is L'Oréal's first sun filtering technology, its most significant suncare invention in 30 years, designed to effectively protect the skin from ultra-long UV-A rays, which account for 30% of solar rays that had hitherto gone unfiltered. With this significant scientific achievement, L'Oréal contributes to the prevention of sun-induced severe skin damage, which is a major concern for the public. UVMune 400 is available under the La Roche-Posay Anthelios franchise, the Group's first application of this powerful technology.

Request our Anti-aging Vitamins Industry report methodology and discover the precision behind the glow: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18149

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the blood glucose monitoring devices market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment from 2017 to 2022 and projections from 2023 to 2033. The global blood glucose monitoring devices market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product (cream, serums, tablets/capsules, syrup, others), application (skin care, and hair care), ingredients (retinol, niacinamide, ascorbic acid, and multivitamin), distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarket, cosmetic stores, online stores and pharmacies and specialty stores), and across seven key regions of the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in Anti-aging Vitamins Market Research

By Product:

Cream

Serums

Tablets/Capsules

Syrup

Others

By Application:

Skin Care

Hair Care

By Ingredients:

Retinol

Niacinamide

Ascorbic acid

Multivitamin

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarket

Cosmetic Stores

online stores

Pharmacies and specialty Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Grab the Anti-aging Vitamins Industry report now and illuminate your path to radiant rejuvenation: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18149

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you to devise innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's related Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts revenue growth of the anti-aging market is expected to grow from US$ 64.0 billion in 2023 to US$ 109.8 billion by 2033.

in 2023 to by 2033. The market for anti-aging serums is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 51.65 million in 2023 and will reach US$ 150.7 million in 2033.

in 2023 and will reach in 2033. The DNA-Based Skin Cares Market is expected to reach US$ 8.2 Billion in 2032 and is likely to surge at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

in 2032 and is likely to surge at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032. Retinoids Market reached a valuation of US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2.5 Billion in 2032, at a 5.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights.

in 2022 and is expected to reach in 2032, at a 5.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights. The global multiple reaction monitoring assay market is expected to grow moderately due to increasing research and development activities in the biologics field.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights