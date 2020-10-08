Increasing Trend of Reliable Charging Options for Smart Gadgets Spur Sales in Power Bank Market, Asia Pacific Emerges as Major Revenue Hub

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The drive for power bank devices stems from the need for a reliable charging option for electric gadgets, especially when they need constant charging such as while travelling.

Analysts at TMR foresee massive demand coming from Generation X and millennials who make extensive use of smartphones and electronic gadgets. Rise in tourism around the world has spurred the prospects of the power bank market.

Globally, the power bank market was worth 376.7 million units in 2018. Clocking a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027, the valuation of the market is projected to climb to US$ 15,994.6 Mn by 2027-end.

The major product type in 2018 was portable power banks which is projected to clock CAGR of 6.4% during 2019–2027. Wide availability has further stimulated their sales.

Key Findings of Power Bank Market

Of all the key product segments, portable power bank held the major share

Portable power bank segment was valued at US$ 4,152.4 Mn in 2018

in 2018 Among the various power rating, the 5,000 mAh – 12,000 mAh segment led the global power bank market in 2018

Based on port type, type C charging port held the major share in 2018

Based on application, smartphone held the leading market share in the same year

Based on the different types of charging, electric source held the major market share in 2018

Geographically Asia Pacific market is forecast to expand at a prominent rate

market is forecast to expand at a prominent rate Being the major electronic devices manufacturing hub, Asia Pacific also garnered the major share in the global power bank market

Power Bank Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Over the years, the proliferating use of smart consumer devices has also spurred the demand for reliable and convenient power option, thereby fueling the demand for power banks.

Rising demand for better portable powering options on-the-go among Millennials and Gen X has spurred the use of power banks.

Changing lifestyle and income patterns of populations, especially in developing regions, has propelled the need for long-distance travelling and commute. This has boosted the demand for portable power banks.

A great deal of changing lifestyle has to do with the rapid pace of urbanization.

Manufacturers are constantly coming out with new technologies to meet elevated scale of convenience and reliability.

Rise in use of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and cameras has spurred the need for portable powering options, thus boosting the sales of technologically advanced power banks

Key Impediments to Power Bank Market Stakeholders

In recent years, manufacturers of smart consumer electronics are giving due attention to their battery capacity. Thus, they are incorporating advanced chipsets in these devices. This has eliminated the need for power banks even when consumer electronics are used for longer duration.

On the other hand, a number of gadget makers who develop consumer electronics are also developing power banks. Also, rise in power-intensive apps among consumers has fueled the need for power banks.

The Power Bank Market can be segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Portable Power Banks

Phone Charging Cases

Solar Power Banks

By Capacity

Up to 5,000 mAh

5,001 mAh – 12,000 mAh

12,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

By Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Lithium Polymer

By Port Type

Standard

Type C

DC Power Jack

By Application

Smartphone

Tablet/Laptops

PCs

Camera

Others

By Charging Source

Electric

Solar

Hybrid

By Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Exclusive Stores



Multiband Retail Stores



Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) GCC



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

