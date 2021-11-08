Increasing Use of Gelatin to Enhance Flavor, Texture, and Nutritional Value of Foods to Drive Revenue Growth of the Gelatin Market: Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Gelatin Market By Source (Porcine, Bovine Skin, Bovine Bone, Fish & Poultry), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Nutraceuticals, Others), By Type (Type A, Type B), By Function (Thickening, Gelling, Stabilizing, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028."

According to Reports and Data, the global gelatin market size was USD 418.25 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 687.0 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Gelatin is a non-toxic biomacromolecule obtained from collagen of animal skin, bones, and connective tissues. Gelatin is a type of protein produced by partial hydrolysis of collagen and depending on the process, two types of gelatin – type A and type B – are produced. Gelatin is widely used in the food and beverage industry to enhance flavor, taste, texture, and nutritional value of food and food products. In addition, gelatin is used as a drug carrier agent owing to its unique physical and chemical nature. Gelatin is used as a gelling agent in food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic products. Increasing use of gelatin in confectionary and dairy products, growing demand for nutritional and conventional food and beverages, and increasing applications of gelatin in the healthcare industry are some key factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Gelatin A and B are cost-effective and widely used as wound- healing biomaterials. Gelatin is also a valuable biopolymer in tissue engineering applications. In the pharmaceutical industry, gelatin is the primary choice of material for production of capsules owing to its remarkable film-forming abilities and fast dissolution in gastric fluids. In addition, gelatin is highly hydrophilic and has excellent gas barrier properties. At low temperatures, gelatin exists as a collagen fold configuration that can form stable hydrogen bonds and gelling capabilities can be modified by chemical cross-linking. Over the recent past, this feature has been widely explored by researchers to develop controlled- release drug delivery systems and this is another key factor expected to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Different types and grades of gelatin are used in a broad range of food and non-food products such as gelatin desserts, marshmallows, and fruit snacks, among others. It is used as a stabilizer, texturizer, and thickener in foods such as yogurt, cream cheese, and margarine, and is also used for clarification of juices such as vinegar and apple juice. In addition, it is used in topical creams as texture conditioner and in dermal fillers to reduce wrinkles and acne scars. These are some other key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with processing technology, regulations on consumption of gelatin from particular animal sources, and availability of vegan alternatives are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Porcine Segment to Register Significantly Robust Revenue Growth:

Porcine segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to growing demand for and use of gelatin made from pigskin. Porcine skin gelatin is rich in amino acids and is extensively used in confectionary, desserts, meat, and beverages. In addition, it has numerous health and cosmetic benefits and this is another factor expected to drive revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

Nutraceuticals Segment to Dominate Other Application Segments:

Increasing use of gelatin as an additive in dietary supplements, personal care products, and rising demand for gummy vitamins and mineral supplements are expected to drive revenue growth of the nutraceuticals segment.

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period; attributable to increasing awareness about health benefits of gelatin, growing consumption of gelatin-based food products, increasing use in confectionary and bakery items, easy availability of raw materials, and rising consumer preference for nutraceuticals products.

Europe to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Europe is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing consumer preference for convenience and functional food products, growing use of gelatin-based cosmetic and personal care products, and increasing robust presence of major food and beverage manufacturers in countries in the region.

Major Companies in the Market include:

Darling Ingredients

Trobas Gelatine

Junca Gelatines

Tessenderlo Group

Gelita

Nitta Gelatin

Lapi Gelatine

Sterling Biotech Group

Gelnex

Weishardt

India Gelatine & Chemicals

Italgelatine

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global gelatin market on the basis of source, application, function, type, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Porcine Skin

Bovine Skin

Cattle Bone

Fish & Poultry

Others

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Stabilizer

Thickener

Gelling Agent

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Type A

Type B

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Nutraceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

