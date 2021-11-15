Increasing use of liquid filtration systems in waste water treatment and for ensuring safe drinking are key factors driving revenue growth of the market: Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Liquid Filtration Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Fabric Material (Polymer, Cotton, Aramid, And Metal), By Filter Media (Woven Fabrics, Nonwoven Fabrics, And Mesh), And By End-Use (Municipal And Industrial), And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028."

According to Reports and Data, the global liquid filtration market size was USD 2,151.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,324.8 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Liquid filters are widely used for separating suspended solids from liquid streams using a physical barrier called the filter stream. Liquid filters are used in various solid-liquid mechanical separation processes. Liquid filtration plays a crucial role in downstream processes where removal of solids is critical to achieve high level of product quality and safety, and for maintaining efficiency of downstream equipment. These filtration systems are generally used in food and beverage manufacturing, bioprocessing, in pharmaceutical industries, for waste water treatment, semiconductor manufacturing, and in medical facilities, among others. These key factors are expected to contribute significantly to market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Liquid filtration is one of the crucial processes of water and wastewater treatment and is widely used for various applications such as sludge dewatering and concentrating any solution. Advancements in liquid filtration technology have led to development of filter membranes that can remove solid particles and materials ranging from large visible particles to molecular and ionic chemical species. Filtration process removes solid substances from liquids by passing them through porous medium and is extensively used in water treatment to remove bacteria and precipitated iron and manganese present in surface waters. Liquid filters are porous mechanisms that enable these filtration systems to remove solid materials from a fluid/liquid stream. Filtration is used in treatment of drinking water, particularly in high-quality surface water surface water. During wastewater treatment, different filtration processes are used at different stages. Besides solid-liquid separation, filtration processes are also used for dewatering. This is another key factor expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period.

Filtration is also extensively used in environmental engineering applications including the removal of suspended solids such as clay and silt particles, colloid and sediment substances, calcium carbonate and magnesium hydroxide precipitates used in water softening, and microorganisms, among others. Proper selection of filter membrane materials in filtration processes is a crucial factor for ensuring efficient separation. Recent advancements in filtration materials such as introduction of polymeric materials and using them individually and/or blended in filtration processes to treat water and wastewater have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market and is expected to continue going ahead. However, high costs associated with advanced filter membranes can potentially restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Woven Fabric Segment Accounted for Largest Revenue Share in 2020:

Woven fabric segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for multifilament and monofilament fabrics owing to numerous benefits such as high flow rate, low probability of pollution, and extended lifespan are key factors expected to contribute to revenue growth of this segment.

Increasing use of liquid filters in municipal waste water treatment:

Municipal segment is expected to dominate other end-use segments over the forecast period, attributable to increasing use of liquid filtration for primary and secondary treatment of waste water to remove particles and debris from wastewater. This enables water to be reused within that system and results in production of clean and high-quality drinking water.

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to presence of established food and beverage industry, growing focus on municipal waste water treatment, increasing application of filtration systems in pharmaceutical industry, and presence of major players in the region.

Asia Pacific to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Asia Pacific is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization and rising need for industrial wastewater treatment, robust presence of chemical manufacturers, increasing R&D activities to develop advanced membrane filters, rising focus on sustainable water management systems, and implementation of stringent regulations to control pollution and waste.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Eaton Corporation

Sefar AG

Fibertex Nonwoven

Sandler AG

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

Valmet Corporation

GKD Gebr.

Kufferath AG

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Filtercorp International

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global liquid filtration market based on fabric material, filter media, end-use, and region:

Fabric Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Polymer

Cotton

Aramid

Metal

Filter Media Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Woven Fabrics

Nonwoven Fabrics

Mesh

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Municipal

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

