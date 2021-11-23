Increasing Use of Synthetic Zeolites as Heterogeneous Catalysts in Various Traditional and Emerging Catalytic Processes to Drive Market Growth: Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Synthetic Zeolites Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Mordenite, Ferrierite, Linde Type A, Linde Type X, Linde Type Y, Linde Type B, ZSM-5, and Others), By Application (Detergent Builder, Adsorbent, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Others), By Industry Vertical (Consumer Products, Petrochemical, Construction, Agriculture, Others), and By Region, Global Forecast To 2028."

According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global synthetic zeolites market size was USD 5,466.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach 6,520.2 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.20% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Synthetic zeolites are a class of inorganic silicon materials and unique molecular sieves that are used in a wide range of catalytic and adsorbent applications. Over 100 zeolites can be obtained synthetically and with the growing knowledge about zeolite properties and manufacturing processes, it is now possible to tailor the structure of zeolite as per specific requirements and applications. Synthetic zeolites are widely used in drying and purifying gaseous and liquid streams in petroleum, chemical, and natural gas industries and this has led to improvements in process efficiency and performance and quality. Synthetic zeolites have also been exploited in water treatment processes due to small crystallite sizes, and these factors are expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Synthetic zeolites are crystalline aluminosilicates produced during thermal processes and can be used in a wide range of applications such as static and dynamic drying, ion exchange, and selective separation of gases and liquids. Synthetic zeolites are ideal for drying purposes owing to their enhanced affinity to water and various molecules with small diameters. Over the past few decades, advancements in zeolite research and in zeolite material sciences have expanded applications areas of synthetic zeolites, which now include encapsulation of semiconductors, as hosts, in development of matrices to trap conducting polymers, and as materials for constructing electrodes and batteries, among others. Synthetic zeolites also offer numerous benefits over natural zeolites due to their larger pore size and enhanced sorption capabilities of larger molecules. Synthetic zeolites facilitate robust removal of radioactive waste from the environment, can readily adsorb heavy metal ions, and have two-times higher oil sorption capacity, which makes these highly suitable alternatives to mineral sorbents for cleaning up land-based petroleum spills. Synthetic zeolites are more uniform as compared to natural zeolites, can be engineered with a wide range of chemical properties, have a higher thermal stability, and are pure, and this has further increased applications in various end-use industries. Industries include agricultural, petroleum, and environmental protection. This is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Synthetic zeolites also have applied in development of novel drug delivery systems such as sustained drug delivery system and encapsulation of drugs with lesser aqueous solubility. Synthetic zeolites have numerous pores which can effectively encapsulate drugs with high efficiency and release in sustained and controllable manner. Various research studies are underway to explore biomedical applications of synthetic zeolites such as in imaging, wound treatment, and drug delivery, and can further fuel revenue growth. However, synthetic zeolites are often available in dispersive powder form, which limits usage, and abundant availability of natural zeolites at cost effective prices are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Linde Type X Segment to Register Significant Revenue Growth:

The Linde Type X segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to extensive use of Linde X as sorbets and catalysts. Linde Type X zeolite is also used for selective adsorption of CO 2 from gas streams and in the pre­-purification of air for industrial air separation applications.

Fluid Cracking Segment Accounted for a Significantly Large Revenue Share in 2020:

Fluid cracking segment accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register considerably larger revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing use of synthetic zeolites as catalysts in fluid catalytic cracking of petroleum crude oil owing to unique pore structure and high catalytic cracking performance.

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Growth:

North America is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period, attributable to presence of established oil and gas industry, rising need to reduce VOC emissions and environmental pollution, and robust presence of key market players in the region.

Asia Pacific to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, attributable to increasing demand for detergents, rising focus on water treatment and purification, rapidly growing oil refinery industry, increasing demand for oil and energy, and rapid industrialization in major countries in Asia Pacific.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

BASF SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

Zeochem AG

Arkema SA

Clariant AG

W. R. Grace & Co.

KNT Group

Zeolyst International

Tosoh Corporation

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global synthetic zeolites market on the basis of product type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Mordenite

Ferrierite

Linde Type A

Linde Type X

Linde Type Y

Linde Type B

ZSM-5

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Detergent Builder

Adsorbent

Fluid Catalytic Cracking

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Consumer Products

Petrochemical

Construction

Agriculture

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

