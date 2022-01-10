Increasing Use of Thermoformed Plastics in Manufacturing of Medical Devices to Drive Revenue Growth of the Thermoforming Plastics Market: Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Thermoforming Plastic Market, By Plastic Type, By Thermoforming Type, By Parts Type, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028."

According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global thermoforming plastic market size was USD 36.58 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 55.38 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Request a Sample Report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4744

Drivers, Restraints, & Opportunities

Thermoforming is a technique of plastic molding wherein a plastic sheet is heated at a specific temperature to make it easy to manipulate and convert into shapes according to molds which creates products that can be used for various applications. Thermoformed plastic products are widely used in food packaging, pharmaceutical, and electronics industry. Increasing use of thermoformed plastics to produce meat trays, ice cream tubs, deep freeze and microwave containers, bakery packaging, and blister packaging, among others is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Thermoforming plastics also find applications in transportation, electrical and electronic, medical, aerospace, and construction industries and is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Thermoforming is one of the widely used methods of forming plastic parts and is largely used today to produce a wide range of plastic products such as from small battery display packages to massive aircraft interior panels. Thermoplastics commonly used in the process polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, among others. Thermoforming is one of the major processes used in plastics industry along with blow moulding, injection moulding, and extrusion processes. One of the major advantages of thermoforming process is high mass production rate and robust durability of the produced products. Thermoforming plastics are used to produce dashboard assemblies, interior door panels, seating parts, and bumpers, among others in automotive industry. In aerospace and defense industry, thermoformed plastic products are used to produce aircraft interior paneling, overhead luggage bins, and galley components, among others. Thermoforming plastics are widely used in medical sector in the manufacturing of medical electronics housing, imaging devices such as X-ray, MRI, and CT scanners, sterile packaging, hospital room panels, and hospital bed components and this is another key factor expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

However, implementation of stringent regulations and policies to reduce use of plastics to minimize environmental pollution and reduce water contamination, soil erosion, and resource depletion caused due to production of plastics are some factors expected to hamper market revenue growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thermoforming-plastic-market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Polypropylene Segment to Register Significant Revenue Growth:

Polypropylene (PP) segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to increasing use of polypropylene in plastic molding as it provides excellent resistance, to chemicals and friction, enhanced size stability, and improved surface finish. Polypropylene is ideal for films and polymers and is widely used in food packaging applications such as disposable products, cups, trays, and sandwich packs owing to its high water resistance and high melting point.

Thin Gauge Segment Revenue to Support Market Growth:

Thin gauge segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to increasing use of thin gauge thermoforming plastics in healthcare sector for production of various products such as medical device packaging trays, sterile packaging, bins and trays, and stands and support equipment, among others.

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/4744

Asia Pacific to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period attributable to increasing production of thermoformed plastic products, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income among individuals, growing trend of microwavable food containers, and advancements in healthcare sector. In addition, China is the largest producer and supplier of thermoforming plastic products and this is another factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market in the region.

North America to Register Robust Revenue Growth Rate:

North America is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid technological advancements in thermoforming processes, growing demand for thermoformed plastic products from medical and food packaging industries, rising popularity of ready meals and packaged food items, and rising production of robust medical trays and syringes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Fabri-Kal Corp.

Berry Global, Inc.

Pactiv LLC

D&W Fine Pack LLC

Amcor Plc

Dart Container Corporation

Anchor Packaging

Sabert Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Silgan Plastics Corporation

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/4744

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented thermoforming plastic market based on plastic type, thermoforming type, parts type, application, and region:

Plastic Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Bio-degradable Polymers

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Thermoforming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pressure Formed

Vacuum Formed

Mechanical Formed

Parts Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Thin Gauge

Thick Gauge

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Healthcare

Food Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Others

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4744

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:



Nanofibers Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.6% from USD 490.1 million in 2019 to USD 3.10 billion in 2027. Factors expected to drive the market growth are the increasing use of low-cost polymers to manufacture Nanocomposites and has led to substantial growth in the industry.

Geranyl Acetone Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from USD 172.4 million in 2019 to USD 302.9 million in 2027. The market is growing significantly as the demand for perfumes and body deodorants have been going up substantially in recent years.

Glycolic Acid Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.7% in terms of value, from USD 469.71 million in 2019 to reach USD 853.41 million by 2027. Glycolic acid is a strongly soluble alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) and is the lowest. It is a colorless, odorless crystalline block, produced from various crops of sugar.

High-Temperature Coatings Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.9% in terms of value, from USD 3.84 billion in 2019 to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2027. Over the coming years, the market is expected to witness moderate growth due to increased product demand across various applications, such as cooking and bakeware, building and construction, and metal processing.

Printing Inks Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.9% in terms of value, from USD 19.13 billion in 2019 to reach USD 28.15 billion by 2027. The inferior properties of the components such as pigments, binders, solubilizers, and additives to manufacture text, design, or photographs coupled with increasing demand from the packaging industry, industrial printing, and evolving market desire, such solutions are projected to have a continuing need in the future.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-thermoforming-plastic-market

SOURCE Reports And Data