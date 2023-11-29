Increasing Wages Will Lead to Healthier Work and Healthier Workers

News provided by

The Healthy Work Campaign

29 Nov, 2023, 08:32 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthy Work Campaign applauds California for leading the way in 2023 to ensure fair, living wages for healthcare and fast-food workers. Signed into law in September and October 2023 by Governor Newsom, the two new statutes will raise the minimum wage to $25/hour for all healthcare workers and $20/hour for fast-food workers as of April 2024.

Continue Reading
Fast-Food Workers
Fast-Food Workers

California has recognized that, due to wage stagnation and inflation, the living standard of low-income workers has been in decline for many years. "Fair wages and decent working conditions are essential to providing healthy workplaces that help reduce or prevent illnesses, including depression and cardiovascular disease," says Dr. Marnie Dobson, Director of the Healthy Work Campaign.

In fact, economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton have found that life expectancy is falling for Americans without a 4 year-college-degree, due to low wages, economic injustice and "deaths of despair"—suicide, opioid overdose, and alcoholic liver disease. Also, chronic diseases in people without a bachelor's degree have increased considerably as well and may account for the widening life expectancy gap. More heart disease in younger working populations may also be linked to economic injustice, income inequality and poor working conditions, all of which have been linked to CVD mortality.

The Healthy Work Campaign has reported previously about the contribution of poor working conditions (including low wages) to the health of workers, especially those without a 4-year college degree, which includes fast-food workers and some healthcare support workers.

Union strikes have made headlines nationally this year, highlighting how working people are fighting to increase wages and improve working conditions. "These struggles have resulted in significant wage increases for UPS-Teamster delivery drivers, Kaiser healthcare workers, Big Three auto workers, actors, and writers all winning strong wage increases in the last 6 months," notes Dr. Peter Schnall, Director of the nonprofit Center for Social Epidemiology and Co-Director of the Healthy Work Campaign.

"The new California laws recognize that wages have not kept pace with inflation, and they will mean less workplace stressors, including less effort-reward imbalance (a major workplace stressor) as well as workers having a greater "say" in determining wages and working conditions, which is very health protective," says Dr. Marnie Dobson.

The standard of living should improve for California fast food and healthcare support workers, many of whom are black and brown women. The Healthy Work Campaign urges other states to follow California's lead, to improve economic justice and the health of low-income workers throughout the U.S.

Contact:
Zach Schnall
3104034964
369266@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Healthy Work Campaign

Also from this source

The Healthy Work Campaign Strongly Supports Dr. David Michael's Public Letter to OSHA and Urges Immediate Action

The Healthy Work Campaign Strongly Supports Dr. David Michael's Public Letter to OSHA and Urges Immediate Action

On September 20, Dr. David Michaels (former Assistant Secretary of Labor for the Occupational Safety & Health Agency) detailed the legal basis for...
The Business Case for Healthy Work: A New Video by the Healthy Work Campaign

The Business Case for Healthy Work: A New Video by the Healthy Work Campaign

The Healthy Work Campaign, a public health project sponsored by the nonprofit foundation, the Center for Social Epidemiology, released a short video...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.