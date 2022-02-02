Increasingly Famous Two Anthony's at NADA '22 Recon Workshop

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular NADA Expo workshop Improve Your Reconditioning Operation by experts Anthony Greenhalgh and Anthony Martinez of Rapid Recon is March 10 from 2:30 to 3:30 pm at NADA '22.

Back again this year, Greenhalgh and Martinez and their entertaining workshop packs a practical punch. An attendee handout will keep ideas fresh for application back at the dealership.

Learning objectives are:

View and manage reconditioning as a profit center.

Recognize and engage reconditioning's value to dealership Service, Sales, and Customer Experience.

Create efficiency, transparency, and accountability that gets cars frontline ready in three to five days.

Greenhalgh is the director of Sales and Marketing Operations and Martinez is the director of Client Services for Rapid Recon. Greenhalgh worked in auto dealership fixed operations, reconditioning, and body shop management for 30 years. Martinez has 10 years' automotive experience and ran a recon center for four years that served three stores processing 1,200 vehicles a month.

Visit Rapid Recon at Booth 4731W. Attend the Improve Your Reconditioning Operation workshop to gain new ideas about:

In-Transit and Trade Not Clear activities

Saving time handling and standardizing detailing products and supply orders processes

Improving efficiency and labor with a variable detailing strategy

Using a 40-photo layout roadmap to more spectacular vehicle photos

How to standardize cosmetic inspection

Improving parts and service dispatch efficiencies

Matching your physical and virtual worlds for better asset tracking

Using your Average Days in Recon as a metric for pay compensation.

Rapid Recon is the #1 leader in enabling auto dealers to achieve and maintain long-term success. Through dealers' application of Rapid Recon Key Performance Indicators time to line (T2L®) and average days in recon (ADR®), Rapid Recon people, processes, and software steer continuous improvement efficiencies and performance gains throughout their auto dealerships. www.rapidrecon.com

