Increasingly pluralistic Dalian Golden Pebble Beach favored by tourists from home and abroad

Since 2004, Dalian, a coastal city in northern China, has held a beach festival every summer. The festival is located in the Dalian Golden Pebble Beach National Tourism Resort Zone, which is famous for its beautiful scenery, especially its charming beaches.

The cultural elements, in particular fashion cultural elements, have entertained the festival attendees. The festival also included the first large holographic immersive amusement project in China, "light of stone", which combined sound, light and shadow with dazzling light show and changing building structure show, which is very impressive. Also, the newly launched "EDM electronic Party" this year was the most popular activity among young attendees. Accompanied by the fast rhythm of music, tourists waved their glow sticks and joined in the exhilarating music scene.

This year's beach festival included other activities, as well. A photography contest, swimming and water activities, the China Sand Painting Show National Youth Professional Sand Painting Contest, the National Beach Volleyball Invitational Tournament, the Underwater Robot Target Capture Contest, the China Tourist City Orienteering Challenge and other activities, all provided rich and diverse opportunities for visitors to enjoy themselves.

Over the years, the Dalian International Beach Culture Festival has become more international. This year's beach festival included the International Beach Ultimate Frisbee Open Tournament, the International Youth Art Festival and Gold Coast Carnival Water Season and other activities. Of particular note was the 2019 Luhua Cup Chinese Cuisine World Championship in late August, which brought together 200 cooks from 20 countries and regions, together to compete. As an international standard of professional events,the Dalian International Beach Culture Festival has earned the world's attention.

