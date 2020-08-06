Incredible Edibles Announces the Launch of its First National Retail Store Led by Incredible Female Entrepreneurs

HICKORY, N.C., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredible Edibles is pleased to announce its first retail store in Hickory, North Carolina. The store celebrated its soft opening this past March just before the onset of COVID-19, and now its female ownership team made up of local entrepreneurs Heather Joyner and Fran Paradine are taking advantage of their opportunity to deliver healthy products to their community via the new store located at 883 Highland Ave SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

Joyner and Paradine are long-time Hickory residents who bring to this inaugural location exceptional retail management and authentic health and wellness experience. Under their ownership, Incredible Edibles - Hickory features all-natural, healthy and tasty food items that deliver nutritional value and benefits. Included in the store's vast offerings are Frozen Yogurt and Healthy Treats, as well as a high-quality, diverse and fully traceable assortment of CBD, including CBD oils, topicals, edibles, pet products and more.

"We are thrilled to have Heather and Fran join the Incredible Edibles family," said Bill Sluben, Senior Director of Incredible Edibles. "Heather is respected throughout the restaurant industry due to successfully owning and operating multiple McDonald's units in the region. Fran is a seasoned and successful owner and operator in her own right, having opened and run a di'lishi frozen yogurt concept for several years in Hickory."

With Incredible Edibles' roots traced back to the entrepreneurial success of Tariq Farid, who borrowed money to open a single flower shop and built it into the $500 million business, supporting aspiring entrepreneurs like Joyner and Paradine is a value the business was built on. Having these two owners leading the first Incredible Edibles retail location is especially noteworthy as there is a lack of access and parity for women entrepreneurs in the CBD industry, with a leading industry publication reporting in 2019 that women only account for about one-third of all cannabis industry executives.

Each brings Incredible talents and are proponents of the health benefits of CBD as an alternative treatment to anxiety, chronic pain and sleep deprivation.

"As someone who is interested in fitness and healthy eating, it is important to me that what we are providing to residents of Hickory through our Incredible Edibles store can make a positive impact on people's health and well-being," said Paradine. "As a company, we work to ensure that every item in the store has some nutritional benefit - from the probiotic-rich frozen yogurt, to the third-party tested CBD products, to the freshest fruit used in the fruit arrangements."

In light of health concerns surrounding COVID-19 and to improve community access to health and wellness solutions during this pandemic, Incredible Edibles – Hickory features abundant consumer education and consultative assistance, online ordering, curbside and contactless pickup, home delivery and a unique, one-stop health and wellness shopping experience.

About Incredible Edibles

Incredible Edibles is focused on the benefits of natural health and wellness and traces its' roots back to the entrepreneurial success of Tariq Farid, who borrowed money to open a single flower shop and built it into the $500 million business. Incredible Edibles believes in offering the best tasting, highest quality and fully traceable Hemp CBD, Superfoods (and soon to be low-THC) consumable products. Their roots and commitment run deep: from planting over 20 acres of hemp seeds in Connecticut (in partnership with the Connecticut Hemp Research Pilot Program) in 2019, to leveraging over two decades of food innovation at Edible Brands, Incredible Edibles will meet the growing consumer demand for Hemp CBD, Superfoods and low-THC exceptional products.

