Get Ready to Squish, Squeeze, and Sniff to Sensory Delight!

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - This Summer, Incredible Group is adding three new licenses to their Squishi line that will satisfy every collectors dream- SOUR PATCH KIDS™, OREO™ and SWEDISH FISH™ Designed to delight collectors of all kinds, this new line promises to bring joy, nostalgia, and sensory satisfaction to every squeeze.

Incredible Group Launches New Line of Squishi and Scented Products from SOUR PATCH KIDS™, OREO™, and SWEDISH FISH™! (CNW Group/Incredible Group)

Each Squishi product is meticulously crafted to ensure maximum squishiness and durability, making them perfect for stress relief, sensory play, or simply squeezing away the day's worries. Plus, with their vibrant colors, playful designs, and enticing scents, these Squishi products offer a multisensory experience that's truly one-of-a-kind.

"We're thrilled to introduce these new Squishi Toys to the world," said Saul Sacks, President of Incredible Group. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that captures the essence of these beloved brands while delivering an unparalleled sensory experience. Whether you're a fan of SOUR PATCH KIDS, OREO, or SWEDISH FISH, these Squishi products are sure to put a smile on your face."

"We're excited to partner with Incredible Group on this exciting new venture," said Melissa Renny Sr. Director Licensing Mondelez International. "Their creativity and innovation have brought our beloved brands to life in a whole new way, and we can't wait to see families enjoying these playful new products."

The collection has garnered interest from a robust lineup of well-known retailers across Canada and the United States. Starting this summer, shoppers can find SOUR PATCH KIDS™, OREO™ and SWEDISH FISH™ toys at the following retailers:

Canada : Cineplex, Party City, Indigo, Mastermind, Jean-Coutu, Canada's Wonderland, Shoppers Drug Mart, Northwest, Lawtons and independent stores

USA : Meijer, It'Sugar, Cracker Barrel, BAM! FYE, American Eagle, Aerie, Hot Topic, Spirit Halloween, and Independent Toy and Gift Stores

About Incredible Group

Established in 2002, The Incredible Group is a North American brand that has grown to become a prominent and trusted leader in impulse items, licensed toys and promotional incentive products. The Incredible Group is the parent company of Incredible Play, Incredible Novelties, and Incredible Incentives. Incredible Play brings the fun as a distributor, wholesaler, licensor, and inventor, of the best in toys, games, outdoor, and more to our retail partners. Most recently, it joined forces with PMI Kid's World to bring Piñata Smashlings to the Canadian market. Incredible Novelties is home to the latest trends for the hottest events, swag bags, and impulse items for retailers and event planners. Incredible Incentives provides fresh, unique, and customized promotional items making a bold statement for your brand. For more information, visit https://incrediblegroup.com/

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

