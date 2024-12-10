Incredible Health Expands Product to Speed Hiring for Permanent, High-Demand Roles, as Health Systems Drive Expansions

Company launches new features to boost nursing hires by up to 76% faster than traditional recruiting methods, saving costs

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredible Health, the largest career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers, today announced new features available through its software and AI-powered marketplace designed to meet the growing labor demands of expanding health systems.

As hospitals expand and scale capacity and services to meet increasing patient needs, they need to meet the demand for labor and hire high-demand roles critical to care delivery. These high-demand permanent roles are often the hardest to fill, stretching premium and temporary labor budgets, limiting revenue, and slowing overall growth. For hospitals operating under tight financial margins, reducing reliance on contract and temporary labor unlocks resources for strategic investments in IT, digital, AI and brick-and-mortar buildings. Recent reports show that capital spending among health systems has surged in 2024, with hospitals eager to grow and expand capacity in the coming years. Filling gaps for permanent roles that are in high demand–especially those that generate significant revenue–is vital not only for extending care but also for ensuring the financial success and long-term resilience of health systems.

Incredible Health's new features are now live for all Incredible Health users and include:

Spotlight Jobs - Specialized and leadership nursing roles are vital to health systems' success but remain the most challenging to fill. Incredible Health's Spotlight Jobs aligns leadership priorities with recruiting teams, enabling them to hire these high-priority permanent positions 76% faster than traditional methods. Through Incredible Health's nationwide permanent nurse talent network and Spotlight Jobs, health systems are able to meet the unique healthcare needs of the communities they serve.

- Specialized and leadership nursing roles are vital to health systems' success but remain the most challenging to fill. Incredible Health's Spotlight Jobs aligns leadership priorities with recruiting teams, enabling them to hire these high-priority permanent positions 76% faster than traditional methods. Through Incredible Health's nationwide permanent nurse talent network and Spotlight Jobs, health systems are able to meet the unique healthcare needs of the communities they serve. Direct Connect - Traditional application processes are lengthy and frustrating, with nurses facing prolonged waiting periods between submitting their applications and receiving a response. Empowering nurses to take control of their job search and target roles matching their skills, interests, and values, is critical to streamlining hiring processes for high-demand roles. With Direct Connect, nurses can 'skip the line' by directly getting interviews with employers for roles suited to their qualifications and preferences – accelerating the hiring process. Nurses using Direct Connect are 8x more likely to accept job offers, making it a powerful career advancement tool.

"In today's health systems, prompt hiring is vital to overcoming the nursing shortage – particularly for high-demand roles," said Iman Abuzeid MD, CEO and Co-founder of Incredible Health. "For years, we've witnessed the crippling impact of band-aid solutions and slow, outdated hiring processes on both nurses and healthcare organizations. As the U.S. population ages and grows, the demand for healthcare intensifies. Relying on traditional hiring methods and temporary, premium labor is no longer an option for health systems to meet the healthcare needs of their communities. This is the driving force behind our commitment to continue enhancing our software and AI-driven product experiences. It's more than just improving patient care, it's about fortifying the very foundation of our health ecosystem, ensuring that healthcare professionals can pursue their dream jobs and advance their careers, and ensuring that our health systems have the capacity to expand, adapt, and thrive in an increasingly demanding environment."

"Navigating a time-consuming job search as a nurse is exhausting – but finding Incredible Health was a game changer for me," said Cristina Sumido, RN, BSN, "I can't say enough about how supportive and easy it's been to use Incredible Health's apps to find a new job. I feel in control over my career in ways that I never thought possible. Instead of feeling trapped in a draining, unproductive job search, I can focus on what truly matters – providing patient care and making a difference."

Over the past year, Incredible Health's award-winning marketplace has grown to reach over 1 million nurses across the U.S., and now covers 66% of U.S. metro areas. Health systems such as Sutter Health in California, NYU Langone Health in New York, Wellstar in Georgia, RWJBarnabas Health in New Jersey, Providence Health in Washington, Oregon and California, and 1,500+ more hospitals use the technology to speed their recruitment processes to hire permanent nurses in 20 days or less, saving an average of $5 million per year per facility. Using Incredible Health's Hiring Savings Calculator tool, health systems can also calculate cost savings from filling critical nursing positions within their unique organizations. With industry-recognized and award-winning leadership to spearhead its growth, Incredible Health is poised to continue advancing its technology to help hospitals attract and retain their most valuable resource: top-tier, permanent nursing talent–ensuring that high-quality care is delivered where it matters most.

You can find more information on Incredible Health's latest product announcement here, and how Incredible Health helps nurses plan and manage their careers here.

About Incredible Health

As the largest career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers, Incredible Health puts nurses in the driver's seat. Hospitals apply directly to nurses rather than the other way around. The first and only platform to focus on permanent employees rather than contractors, Incredible Health is already used by over 1,500 hospital locations nationwide and one million U.S. nurses. Incredible Health's proprietary AI-powered technology custom matches the needs of hospitals with the right nurses. Co-founded by MD and Wharton alum Iman Abuzeid and MIT alum from a family of nurses, Rome Portlock, Incredible Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and operates nationally.

Press contact:

Inkhouse for Incredible Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Incredible Health