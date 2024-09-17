Incredible Health Launches Healthcare Policy Navigator for Nurses Ahead of 2024 Election

The tool highlights the most important legislation that nurses and healthcare leaders should be aware of heading into national election season

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredible Health , the largest career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers, announced today the launch of its Healthcare Policy Navigator for Nurses , furthering the company's mission to help healthcare professionals live better lives. In a healthcare landscape where legislative efforts play a critical role in shaping the environment in which nurses and healthcare leaders operate, Incredible Health's Healthcare Policy Navigator for Nurses aims to ensure these professionals and leaders are well-informed on policies that impact their work and well-being. By highlighting key national and state-level legislation and policies, this tool helps healthcare professionals navigate these complex issues and serve as an essential resource and call to action to ensure their voices are heard during upcoming elections.

Incredible Health's commitment to supporting the one million nurses and 1,500 hospital locations on its marketplace nationwide includes continuing to provide resources for nurses to find their dream jobs, connect with peers, and stay informed. The company also helps health systems find and retain top permanent nursing talent. The Healthcare Policy Navigator for Nurses is a natural extension of the company's vision to help healthcare professionals live better lives, and find and do their best work.

The Healthcare Policy Navigator for Nurses, available on Incredible Health's website and mobile apps, enables health systems and nurses to access a quick "at a glance" insight into the policy proposals that affect them most. In addition to highlighting relevant policies, the tool provides links to Incredible Health and third-party resources, actionable steps for getting involved with advocacy efforts, and facts on key policy supporters.

"Presidential elections always dominate news cycles, but it's important to recognize that healthcare policy is shaped by federal, state, and local policies, as well as licensing boards, and is built by one piece of legislation at a time," said Iman Abuzeid MD, CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health. "We see it as our responsibility to ensure that nurses have easy access to policy information that impacts their lives, careers, and professions. Our Healthcare Policy Navigator for Nurses features clear calls to action, making it simpler for nurses and healthcare leaders to engage in the legislative process and advocate for the changes they want to see in their workplace and for the future of this critical workforce."

The Healthcare Policy Navigator for Nurses includes policy insights focusing on:

Nurse Mental Health and Wellbeing - The pandemic significantly impacted nurse mental health and well-being, with lingering effects of increased stress and burnout still felt today. The Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act , signed in 2022, aims to improve access to and reduce the stigma of mental health treatment for healthcare workers. Congress is considering reauthorizing and funding the Act with a focus on reducing administrative burden, which is a top driver of burnout. Nurse mental health is an area of focus for Incredible Health, where millions of nurses have benefited from its Nurse Wellness Toolkit .

"Nurses are critical to our healthcare system and patient care, yet they are often left out of the conversations that directly impact their profession. With tools like Incredible Health's Healthcare Policy Navigator for Nurses, nurses are given the power to understand and actively participate in shaping the policies that impact them," said J. Corey Feist, JD, MBA, CEO & Co-Founder of the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation. "We must always ensure that healthcare legislation is informed by those who are on the frontlines every day and that nurses feel empowered and equipped to advocate for their rights and working conditions."

You can find Incredible Health's Healthcare Policy Navigator for Nurses here .

Additional resources for health systems can be found here , and resources for nurses can be found here .

About Incredible Health

As the largest career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers, Incredible Health puts nurses in the driver's seat. Hospitals apply directly to nurses rather than the other way around. The first and only platform to focus on permanent employees rather than contractors, Incredible Health is already used by over 1,500 hospital locations nationwide and one million U.S. nurses. Incredible Health's proprietary algorithm-based technology custom matches the needs of hospitals with the right nurses. Co-founded by MD and Wharton alum Iman Abuzeid and MIT alum from a family of nurses, Rome Portlock, Incredible Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and operates nationally.

