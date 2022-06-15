Incredible Health Launches Product Suite Aimed at Keeping Nursing's Next Generation in the Field

In a new study, two-thirds of recently graduated nurses cited burnout as their top concern and said they don't plan to stay in the profession until retirement

Incredible Health , the fastest-growing career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers, announced today the launch of its New Nurse Graduate Suite . The product, the only of its kind, is designed to help the next generation of nurses find their dream permanent jobs and manage their careers. With the U.S. on track to be one million nurses short by the end of next year, it's critical for healthcare providers and patients alike to build a pipeline of top nursing talent now. This free suite of products includes the expansion of the hiring marketplace and job matching to support new graduate nurses, individualized career support, and a personalized advice platform.

To better understand new nurse graduates, Incredible Health conducted an analysis of data from 400,000 nurses on the Incredible Health platform as well as a survey of more than 1,200 recent nursing school graduates. Notably, the majority of these students are the next generation entering the workforce, Gen Z. While average nurse turnover in the U.S. is 21.5%, it's well over 30% for those in their first year of employment. Many Gen Z nurses are leaving their jobs because they do not believe their employer cares about their well-being and generally feel unsupported. In addition to prioritizing nurse wellness, Incredible Health found that these nurses are looking for employers that support nurse career growth.

Key study findings include:

Gen Z's top concerns follow the headlines – 65% of new nurse graduates reported feeling burnout in their first six months of employment. Only 15% of recent nurse graduates felt highly confident in finding a job that will meet their expectations.

65% of new nurse graduates reported feeling burnout in their first six months of employment. Only 15% of recent nurse graduates felt highly confident in finding a job that will meet their expectations. They are already planning to quit – 55% of respondents do not plan to stay in the profession until they retire.

55% of respondents do not plan to stay in the profession until they retire. They want to feel prepared – 79% reported feeling overloaded or overwhelmed during their onboarding process and 41% said that on-the-job training was the most important consideration when considering resources provided by employers.

"Nurse burnout and anxiety are not new issues, but it's deeply disconcerting that nurses newly entering the field are already so concerned about it," said Dr. Iman Abuzeid, co-founder and CEO of Incredible Health. "Nurses are the backbone of America's healthcare system and we, the healthcare industry, need to band together to create change to make nursing an attractive long-term career choice."

Building Products for New Nurses

Nearly 75% of new nurses pointed to staffing shortages as their main concern in entering the field. Although nursing student graduates continue to enter the field, challenges around stress and mental health can interfere with their retention in the long term. Incredible Health is supporting new nurses with job matching to new graduate residency programs and new nurse roles in an effort to help them accelerate their careers.

The company has seen great success with these new products for both nurses and providers:

A hub for new nurse talent: Since the products were introduced in March 2022 , Incredible Health has increased the number of new grads on the platform by 200x and as much as 20% of new talent registrants on its platform are new graduate nurses.

Since the products were introduced in , Incredible Health has increased the number of new grads on the platform by 200x and as much as 20% of new talent registrants on its platform are new graduate nurses. Expanding job access: Almost a third of hospital and health system employers on Incredible Health are hiring explicitly for new graduate permanent roles. 59% of employers on Incredible Health accept associate's degrees as a minimum education requirement, helping new nurses avoid a roadblock to a role that otherwise would be a perfect fit for them. 62% of employers on the platform are also open to cross-training.

Almost a third of hospital and health system employers on Incredible Health are hiring explicitly for new graduate permanent roles. 59% of employers on Incredible Health accept associate's degrees as a minimum education requirement, helping new nurses avoid a roadblock to a role that otherwise would be a perfect fit for them. 62% of employers on the platform are also open to cross-training. Finding nurses the specialties they want: New nurses hired via Incredible Health are finding permanent positions in a wide range of specialties, including medical-surgical, labor & delivery, and telemetry.

New nurses, who are often more geographically mobile than those who are long-tenured, can take advantage of relocation by getting matched to roles across 25 states. In fact, one in four candidates hired through Incredible Health relocates to another state for a new permanent job. This substantially opens opportunities for nurses to find the right role that meets their specific desires and needs.

"One of the most challenging experiences as a recent nurse graduate is finding a role with a reasonable nurse-to-patient ratio. I ask recruiters how long the preceptors have been teaching new people, and I hear that new grads are teaching new grads. I don't want to work for a hospital with new grads teaching me," said Jennyfer G., a recent nursing student graduate. "I want to know that the preceptors have at least 3-5 years of experience, which would show that the hospital is well-staffed and cares about my career and skill growth."

Incredible Health is free to all U.S. nurses and helps them plan and manage their careers. Nurses use the platform to find permanent roles , collaborate with talent advocates regarding career decisions, access mental health resources to help combat stress and burnout, and have a community of nurses with personalized advice to support them.

Hospitals are able to hire nurses, including new graduates, in less than 15 days, compared to the industry average of 90 days. The platform helps health systems quickly hire and retain permanent talent, saving at least $2M per year per facility in travel nurses, overtime, and HR costs. In the past year, the median time to hire permanent nurses was reduced by 8% on Incredible Health, to an average of 15 days. 60% of the top-ranked hospitals in the United States use Incredible Health for their permanent staffing needs.

More information on Incredible Health's new products and expansion to new locations can be found here: https://www.incrediblehealth.com/blog/new-nurse-study/

