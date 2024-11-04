Incredibuild Acquires Garden to Bolster Acceleration Capabilities for Entire DevOps Lifecycle

Garden's advanced CI acceleration capabilities complement Incredibuild's comprehensive C++ and shader compilation acceleration, together providing an end-to-end software acceleration platform for myriad industries including gaming, automotive, FinServ, healthcare, manufacturing and beyond.

"The acquisition of Garden advances our goal of taking the pain out of long development cycles," said Tami Mazel Shachar, CEO of Incredibuild. "Customers have long complained that CI pipelines are slow, complicated, and hard to manage, so we are excited to now accelerate the entire CI process. Garden's expertise streamlining CI pipelines and environments aligns perfectly with our mission: Accelerating every aspect of software development."

Founded in 2018, Garden is renowned for its powerful open-source tools that empower developers to speed up CI pipelines, increasing deployment frequency and shortening development cycles. By joining forces with Incredibuild, Garden will bring its game-changing offering to a broader audience and enhance Incredibuild's ability to accelerate the entire software development lifecycle.

"What excites me most is our shared passion for making devs faster, and how together, we provide a complete suite of tools to help developers worldwide," said Jon Edvald, CEO of Garden. "Incredibuild's acceleration technology, combined with our unique approach to CI and DevOps, means we're embarking on a relentless mission to accelerate pipelines in every way, including changing developers' interactions with automation across the development cycle. We have two extremely powerful products, and united, the whole is even greater than the sum of its parts."

This acquisition is part of Incredibuild's initiative to expand its singular product portfolio, providing developers with the most comprehensive and powerful set of tools for accelerating development processes.

About Incredibuild

Incredibuild is the world's leading development acceleration platform. Incredibuild speeds up builds and compilations for game engines, C++ development, and CI/CD pipelines.

Incredibuild's platform of distributed and cached build acceleration, build observability tools, and build orchestration software means developer teams spend less time waiting for builds and platform engineers and DevOps orgs help organizations cut costs and compute times on-prem and in the cloud - without changing code, tools, or processes.

Incredibuild has been innovating and helping companies speed up the development process and save money for over 20 years - including dozens of Fortune 500 companies including some of the biggest names in technology, games, and banking.



About Garden

Garden is a cutting-edge DevOps platform that automates workflows, enabling faster and more reliable continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD). Garden's tools are designed to simplify the complexities of modern software development, making it easier for teams to develop, test, and deploy applications at scale.

