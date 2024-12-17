Incredibuild Enables Faster Software Development to Boost Market Analysis & Trade Outcomes for FinServ Companies

Incredibuild for Financial Services slashes software build times 9X and more, speeding financial software development, accelerating market analysis, and fueling business performance

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredibuild, the leading acceleration platform for developers and DevOps teams, today released performance metrics for its Incredibuild for Financial Services (Finserv) solution, which has been instrumental in helping financial institutions – such as trading firms and investment banks – to slash development costs and accelerate code compilation at least ninefold.

Banks and other financial institutions, which typically run 1,000-3,000 software builds per project every month, require sophisticated financial models to ensure smooth, secure business operations – chiefly, to support quantitative (quant) and algorithmic (algo) trading, as well as highlight risks. Such models necessitate vast amounts of complex data and intense computation, followed by rigorous validation and approval. Despite the advances in AI tools and best practices that facilitate quicker model development, build times continue to be a massive bottleneck in C++ development, one of the leading programming languages for financial services.

Incredibuild for Financial Services enables FinServ DevOps teams to create, validate and deploy financial models quicker, maximizing financial institutions' abilities to quickly adapt to evolving market demands, ensuring agile and streamlined development frequency while maintaining compliance with regulatory constraints. One global financial powerhouse utilizing Incredibuild for Financial Services for sophisticated financial models was able to cut its build times by over 95% – from 25 hours to 40 minutes, subsequently leading to millions in compute savings (on prem and cloud).

"Quant and algo trading depend on constant dev iteration to augment model results and improve trading performance – yet many institutions are still not maximizing their software capabilities to do just that," said Dori Exterman, Chief Technology Evangelist of Incredibuild. "Easily integrated within existing frameworks, Incredibuild for Financial Services hones the crucial iterative aspect of model development and validation, slashing build times. This ensures developers and DevOps engineers can work with greater agility and higher efficacy. Such efficiency allows traders to act precisely when necessary – optimizing impact and boosting returns."

Incredibuild's patented shared build cache technology optimizes resource usage by empowering teams to reuse previously stored build artifacts, boosting performance by up to an additional 500%. This allows, for example, a 32-core machine to build as fast as a 600-core cluster, significantly reducing costs and hardware requirements. The shared build cache is predominantly download rather than upload-bound, making it ideal for developers working from various locations. The platform alleviates the build time burden, drastically improving developer productivity in C++.

Utilized by leading Finserv players including Fortune 500 financial institutions, Incredibuild for Financial Services does not require organizations to make changes to their current development tools or processes. Incredibuild's platform – widely adopted in key sectors like financial services, automotive, gaming, security, health and manufacturing – has facilitated over 50 million builds during the first half of 2024 alone. By reducing compute power, Incredibuild also contributes to lower energy consumption and emissions.

"Since we began utilizing Incredibuild's platform, our quantitative modeling efforts have been completely transformed," said Bjarke Nikolaj Wedemeijer, COE Lead, Markets Advanced IT Analysis, Danske Bank. "With significantly reduced build and compute times and an enhanced ability to run complex simulations, we've been able to make faster, smarter, more informed decisions – allowing us to deliver even better services to our customers. This competitive edge is invaluable in our rapidly evolving market."

The Incredibuild platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified, ensuring data security and quality management.

About Incredibuild

Incredibuild is the world's leading development acceleration platform. Incredibuild speeds up builds and compilations for game engines, C++ development, and CI/CD pipelines. Its platform offers distributed and cached build acceleration, build observability tools, and build orchestration software, allowing developer teams to reduce waiting time for builds. This enables platform engineers and DevOps organizations to help companies optimize costs and compute times on-prem and in the cloud, all without the need to alter code, tools, or processes.

Incredibuild's recent strategic acquisition of Garden has solidified its position as the premier development acceleration platform. With a focus on accelerating game engines, C++ development, and CI/CD pipelines by expanding support for cloud-native CI pipelines, Incredibuild continues to deliver on its mission: Accelerating every aspect of software development.

Media Contact

Sarah Small

Headline Media

+1 929 255 1449

Sarah.small@headline.media

SOURCE Incredibuild