IncrediBuild Launches IncrediBuild Cloud: Unlimited Development Acceleration Potential

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IncrediBuild , the leading development acceleration solution provider with over 200,000 users, has announced today the release of IncrediBuild Cloud , an expansion of IncrediBuild's unique distributed processing acceleration technology.

IncrediBuild dramatically shortens development cycles by accelerating processes such as compilations, tests, shading, rendering, simulations, code analysis, packaging, and more. This is achieved through running these processes simultaneously across multiple machines within the local network, thereby effectively transforming every machine into a powerful virtual multi-core "super-computer" which utilizes the CPU power of machines already owned by the user.

With IncrediBuild Cloud, users can seamlessly scale up and down beyond their local machine resources on-demand, when they most need it, and according to their budget. In peak times, IncrediBuild Cloud harnesses the power of thousands of automatically provisioned cloud compute instances, and de-provision these resources once the workload's execution is done. Using IncrediBuild Cloud, users can accelerate any multi-process task by up to 30 times.

Gears of War developer, "The Coalition", utilized IncrediBuild Cloud to release two major high budget console games in one year. In a success story published on Microsoft's customers website , Joe Vogt, IT Manager at The Coalition Studio said "IncrediBuild absolutely impacts our ability to iterate and move forward. We couldn't do anything without it."

"Our customers who are already using IncrediBuild Cloud are reporting their development time has improved eightfold. Additionally, the ability to scale their development up and down, using the public cloud, in real time, allows them to optimize cloud cost and resources," said Eyal Maor, CEO of IncrediBuild Software. "The flexibility of IncrediBuild Cloud will change the way companies develop software over the cloud."



