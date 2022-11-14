Incredibuild Launches New Automotive Solution, Revving Up Industry Software Development at Unrivaled Speeds

Incredibuild for Automotive significantly accelerates automakers' software development cycles on-prem, in the cloud, on Linux and Windows, for a new generation of software-defined vehicles

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredibuild , maker of the leading development acceleration platform for Developers and DevOps teams, announced today the launch of Incredibuild for Automotive. Incredibuild for Automotive provides significant acceleration and support for the leading software development tools used in the ever-growing Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) industry – including QNX, AOSP, Yocto, Automotive Grade Linux, Qt, Jenkins, Gitlab, Github Actions and more.

The automotive industry, historically hardware-centric, is experiencing a rapid shift to software-focused technologies, especially with the move towards Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Autonomous Vehicles (AVs). As automakers look to scale these technologies to meet demand and speed time to market, Incredibuild offers the increased compute power availability necessary for automotive software teams to rev up their development at dazzling speeds, while adhering to the highest safety and security regulations.

Incredibuild for Automotive rapidly accelerates automotive development on-prem and in the cloud, empowering dev teams to focus on quality, safety, and innovation while meeting key milestones. Incredibuild for Automotive includes notable features that enhance productivity and deliver the quality consumers expect: integrated with Incredibuild's industry-leading virtualized parallel distribution, newly launched patent-pending Build Cache technology lets development teams store previous build data, drastically reducing build times and improving performance; and flexible licensing allows for better resource management, resulting in cost and time savings with zero waste. Another key result: consumers will experience quicker updates to ADAS and other real-time operating systems with no compromise on quality or safety.

"The automotive industry is being driven forward at an incredible pace, and we are right there with them, helping boost software innovation and efficiency to help deliver better and faster," said Regev Yativ, CRO of Incredibuild. "We appreciate the car industry's commitment to security, safety, and overall performance and quality, and that's exactly what our software acceleration platform provides. In today's economic environment, releasing software faster and more efficiently is key, especially when it comes to 'Software on Wheels.'"

Auto manufacturers developing automotive software as well as independent software vendors can utilize Incredibuild for Automotive when helping build next-generation automotive technologies such as self-driving cars and smart cockpits. Additionally, by decreasing the amount of hardware required for faster development, Incredibuild for Automotive reduces the environmental impact of production itself, cutting down on carbon emissions.

The launch comes on the heels of the company's debut of Incredibuild10, its most advanced Dev Acceleration Platform. Incredibuild works with all the world's leading cloud providers, including Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform. Its cloud optimization automatically spins the best mix of on-demand and spot resources up and down, enabling organizations to use smaller and more affordable machines while maintaining optimal performance.

About Incredibuild

Incredibuild has created the industry's leading hybrid acceleration platform for development processes – compilations, CI/CD builds, and more. Its Virtualized Distributed Processing™ technology recruits CPUs to turn every host into a supercomputer with hundreds of cores. Incredibuild's powerful distributed processing and unique build caching solutions quicken dev cycles and increase the efficiency of every development sprint while accelerating iteration frequency – enhancing product quality, boosting developer satisfaction, and lowering time-to-market while dramatically reducing compute costs on-prem and in the cloud.

Incredibuild enjoys over a quarter of a million users from 2,500 global organizations, including many Fortune 100 companies. Incredibuild's technology supports leading automotive dev tools and projects such as Yocto, AGL, AOSP, QNX, Linux Kernel, Visual studio, Unreal Engine, across operating systems and cloud platforms. Headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in the US, Japan, UK and China, Incredibuild was founded on the premise that there is time to build and time to release. Frequency of updates is not just time- and cost-saving – it is an enterprise's competitive advantage. Learn more at incredibuild.com

