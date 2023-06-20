Incubion Launches Interactive Robot Discovery Engine "RobotATTA!" (TM) Globally, Robot Taxonomy for Everyone to Be Unveiled at Collision 2023

TOKYO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incubion Inc., the unique robot experience design company that supports the business introduction and trial of robots in service applications, announced on June 20, 2023, the launch of "RobotATTA!" (TM), an interactive robot database designed for robot seekers, learners, and providers. From hundreds of use cases shared on RobotATTA! ( https://www.robotatta.com/ ), everyone can find and reach out to solutions, robots, and collaborators that could help them in their professional and private life. Incubion will participate in Collision 2023, one of the world's biggest tech conferences to be held in Toronto, Canada, and introduce RobotATTA!. Visit its booth #A305 at the event on Wednesday, June 28, at 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Enercare Centre.

RobotATTA! is a simple tool to discover robots. The visual navigation design ensures anyone finds real use cases for robots without hassle. Each use case is associated with other information, such as robots used in the scene, and their providers and users. All the information is available in a friendly language that encourages easier conversation between robot experts and others curious about robots.

RobotATTA! can make robots' offer and demand more tangible and visible to everyone. Robot providers can post information about their robots, as well as finding people who're interested in a specific type of robot. Business owners seeking robots can compare multiple robot solutions. Robot users can post the real voice or even share unique usage that they invented. It would offer a fulfilling resource for any researchers where they can find feasible applications for human-robot interactions.

Since COVID, the number of robot solutions is growing rapidly. RobotATTA! contributes to making robot literacy accessible to everyone and empowers all kinds of users to build their own "robot awareness" path. 

For more details, visit https://incubion.com/robotatta/

"One of our challenges in introducing robots is to seek a common language to facilitate collaboration. Robot information is hard to access, understand, or communicate," said Shoko Takahashi, Incubion CEO. "Providing a common ground of knowledge through RobotATTA! helps identify appropriate partners and scenarios, and results in successful robot use." 

Official website: https://incubion.com/

