Incuvio Consulting Services Selected as Preferred Vendor for ACAP

Incuvio, a healthcare consulting and technology solutions firm, announced its acceptance into the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP) Preferred Vendor Program.

The strategic partnership connects Incuvio's expertise in data-driven consulting, operational excellence, and value-based care transformation with ACAP's national network of 85 mission-driven, community-affiliated health plans serving more than 30 million lives across Medicaid, Medicare, CHIP, and public programs.

Driving Transformation for Vulnerable Populations

As healthcare systems shift toward value-based models and health equity initiatives, ACAP member plans face increasing pressure to improve risk accuracy, strengthen operational performance, and deliver measurable health outcomes.

Through this new partnership, Incuvio will support ACAP member plans in:

Enhancing risk adjustment accuracy and quality performance

Integrate social determinants of health (SDOH) into care strategies

Leverage technology-enabled workflows and automation to streamline care management

Building data warehousing and governance frameworks to ensure scalable, compliant data practices

Leveraging automation and AI for intelligent care plan generation

Advancing analytics-driven insights to support care management and population health initiatives

Advancing population health outcomes while maintaining financial sustainability

Strategic leadership perspective to align priorities

"Joining the ACAP Preferred Vendor Program is an important milestone for Incuvio," said Unmesh Srivastava, CEO & Managing Partner at Incuvio. "ACAP member plans are at the forefront of delivering care to some of our nation's most vulnerable populations, and we are proud to bring our expertise to support their mission. Together, we can drive the next wave of value-based care transformation."

"This collaboration gives ACAP member plans practical, proven solutions to meet today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow," said Mike Kinne, Managing Operating Partner at Incuvio. "By combining mission-driven healthcare with operational innovation, we can help plans strengthen performance while improving outcomes for the communities they serve."

"With ACAP's commitment to safety net plans and Incuvio's track record of execution, this partnership creates a strong foundation for long-term impact," added Jennifer Rogers, LTSS advisor at Incuvio. "We're excited to work alongside ACAP members to design scalable solutions that advance health equity and financial sustainability."

"Medicaid managed care plans share nearly universally the challenge of being asked to do more with less," said ACAP CEO Margaret A. Murray. "Accordingly, our member Safety Net Health Plans look forward to learning from Incuvio's insights so they can focus their resources on what they do best: assuring the best care for their members."

About Incuvio

Incuvio helps healthcare organizations design, build, and scale intelligent solutions for value-based care, risk adjustment, quality improvement, and care management.

With deep industry expertise, Incuvio bridges strategy and execution, delivering measurable results that improve outcomes, strengthen health equity and ensure financial sustainability.

About ACAP

ACAP represents 85 health plans, which collectively provide health coverage to more than 30 million people. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace and other publicly-sponsored health programs. For more information, visit communityplans.net.

