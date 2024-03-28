INCYBER FORUM ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL U.S. CONFERENCE TO TAKE PLACE JUNE 2025 IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

Europe's Largest Annual Cybersecurity Event to Make American Debut in U.S. Cybersecurity Innovation Hub

SAN ANTONIO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The InCyber Forum , host and convener of Europe's largest annual cybersecurity conference, today announced the upcoming launch of the first-ever U.S. edition of the forum June 17-18, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas .

Begun in 2007, the InCyber Forum has become the preeminent cybersecurity convening in Europe focused on digital security and trust, tackling the top cybersecurity challenges of today and tomorrow, and contributing to the development of the cybersecurity ecosystem through a whole-of-sector approach, working with public and private decision-makers, governmental bodies, private companies, academics, professional associations, and others.

The annual InCyber Forum conference in Lille, France, is a 20,000-person event representing professionals from 82 countries across the entire digital ecosystem, ranging from traditional cybersecurity, data protection, combating cyber crime, investing in emerging technologies, advancing workforce development, and more.

Similarly, the San Antonio InCyber Forum will bring together leaders in the cybersecurity space from around the world to discuss the latest technologies, innovations, and industry best-practices. Special focus will also be given to how to protect against constantly evolving cyber threats unique to the U.S. and how those threats specifically impact its allies in the hemisphere and other North American stakeholders.

"San Antonio, also known as Cyber City USA, is the perfect home for the U.S. edition of the InCyber Forum in June 2025," said Vincent Riou, general manager of InCyber Forum Americas. "The forum originated many years ago in Lille, France, and, over time, has become the largest cybersecurity conference in Europe with 25,000 attendees annually. At long last, the forum is headed to America. It is my great hope that InCyber Forum becomes one of Europe's greatest exports to the U.S. and, more specifically, to the great state of Texas."

San Antonio is one of the fastest growing cities in America and is home to the largest concentration of cybersecurity companies outside of the Dulles Technology Corridor near Washington, D.C.

Thousands of men and women in the region oversee a wide range of operations that protect critical infrastructure assets on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense, the commercial sector, and local governments. San Antonio-area universities are among the nation's top institutions dedicated to ongoing research, development, and training in cybersecurity and its applications across a wide range of industry sectors.

"San Antonio is the U.S. hub for cybersecurity innovation," said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "As the seventh-largest American city, San Antonio is perfectly suited to host the first U.S. edition of the InCyber Forum. In June 2025, San Antonio will offer thousands of forum attendees from around the globe a close look at the city's cybersecurity bona fides and why we're quickly becoming known as Cyber City USA."

"We invite InCyber Forum attendees to join us as we explore the future of cybersecurity and set the stage for unprecedented growth and opportunity," said Marc Anderson, president and CEO of Visit San Antonio. "As one of America's fastest growing cities, San Antonio is the ideal home for the American edition of the InCyber Forum. We look forward to sharing our authentic culture, walkable city, extraordinary cuisine, and Texas hospitality in June 2025 with a unique and global mix of forum attendees."

"The strategic and geopolitical importance of American dominance in cybersecurity cannot be overstated," said Nicole L. Beebe, professor in cybersecurity and the Melvin Lachman endowed chair at the University of Texas at San Antonio. "The U.S. InCyber Forum, which will be hosted here in San Antonio in June 2025, will elevate San Antonio as a well-established center in the U.S. for cybersecurity innovation and expertise and convene technical and national security experts from around the globe to discuss the key role of cybersecurity in protecting critical assets and infrastructure from rapidly evolving threats."

"The Port San Antonio team is proud to support and participate in the first U.S. edition of the InCyber Forum," added Jim Perschbach, president and CEO of Port San Antonio. "The InCyber Forum will be an important milestone in our ongoing work to establish strategic partnerships that are essential to the development of state-of-the-art solutions that safeguard against cyber threats in our region, across the nation, and around the world."

About the InCyber Forum

The InCyber Forum began in Lille, France, in 2007, and has become an active community of 65,000 cybersecurity professionals, business leaders, and policymakers in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and beyond. Over the last 15 years, the forum has become the most prominent cybersecurity and digital trust convening in Europe, with 20,000 participants, 650 private and public sponsors, 530 speakers, and representatives from 82 countries. For more details, visit the InCyber Forum North America website .

