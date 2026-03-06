⁠indē wild marks a new milestone for Indian beauty with Sephora US launch

MUMBAI, India, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- indē wild, the Ayurvedic‑inspired beauty brand co‑founded by global influencer and entrepreneur Diipa Büller‑Khosla, announces its official launch at Sephora U.S., marking a defining moment in the brand's international growth and retail presence. The partnership represents indē wild's evolution from a digitally‑native beauty favorite to a global prestige brand and underscores the growing presence of high-performing Indian beauty brands by being the one of the first homegrown Indian beauty brands on Sephora shelves in the United States.

Diipa x indē wild

indē wild will debut on Sephora.com on March 3, 2026, followed by an in-store launch in 178 select Sephora U.S. doors on March 13, 2026. Ahead of the launch, "Coming Soon" pages will be featured on Sephora.com, offering customers a first look at the brand's Ayurvedistry™‑based portfolio.

"Sephora U.S. marks a defining chapter in indē wild's evolution from a digitally native community to a global prestige beauty brand," says Diipa Büller-Khosla, founder of indē wild. "From day one, we built indē wild around the belief that Ayurvedic wisdom and clinical science can coexist in a way that feels both elevated and accessible. Bringing Ayurvedistry™ to one of the most influential beauty retailers in the world validates that there is space and demand for culturally rooted brands that deliver real performance."

Sephora represents indē wild's first major prestige retail partnership in the United States, following the brand's successful expansion into Sephora UK in late 2024. The Sephora U.S. launch builds on the momentum of the brand's global growth and is supported by a strategic $5 million investment led by Unilever Ventures alongside SoGal Ventures and True reinvesting, intended to accelerate international reach and retail scalability.

"India and the US are two of the most influential beauty markets today, combining scale, influence and rapid growth and innovation. indē wild's launch with Sephora US reflects the strong credibility the brand has built in India and its ability to carry that momentum into one of the industry's most competitive beauty retail environments. As one of India's first homegrown beauty brands to enter major U.S. retail, from an investor standpoint, it's exciting because brands that can win meaningfully across both markets have significant growth potential" Rachel Harris, Partner at Unilever Ventures

Since its founding in 2021, indē wild has cultivated a devoted global community with standout products that blend traditional Ayurvedic practices with modern cosmeceutical science, a fusion the brand calls Ayurvedistry™. Hero SKUs include the Champi Pre-Wash Treatment Hair Oil, with one bottle sold every minute worldwide, alongside a curated range of serums, mists, and treatment products designed for daily beauty rituals.

"We're thrilled to partner with indē wild and introduce their line of results-driven products to our clients. As a former participant in our Sephora Accelerate Program, indē wild unifies Indian Ayurvedic traditions with scientifically proven formulas to brighten skin, address hyperpigmentation, and eliminate dryness. We look forward to welcoming this innovative brand to our Sephora community and know that their focus on simplified, expert-backed solutions will resonate with our clients." - Brooke Banwart, SVP Skincare Merchandising at Sephora US

At Sephora, customers will discover indē wild's signature lineup thoughtfully formulated to support holistic skin and hair wellness, including bestsellers such as the 1% Bakuchiol, 15% Vitamin C Complex, Champi Hair Oil, Champi Bond Repair Shampoo and Conditioner. Each product is rooted in heritage ingredients and conscious chemistry, delivering ritual-centric performance for the modern beauty consumer.

About indē wild

Founded in 2021 by Diipa Büller-Khosla and Oleg Büller-Khosla, indē wild is built at the intersection of Indian superherbs and contemporary performance. Rooted in heritage ingredients and refined through modern science, the brand calls its philosophy Ayurvedistry™, creating ritual-forward skincare and haircare designed to elevate everyday self-care. The brand's international footprint now spans direct-to-consumer channels and retail partners including Sephora UK and, beginning in 2026, Sephora U.S.For more information, visit www.indewild.com

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 50 000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 300 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

