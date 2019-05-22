INDECT Completes World's Largest Camera-Based Parking Guidance Installation at Istanbul iGA Airport, Turkey.

ISTANBUL, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INDECT Electronics and Distribution announces the completion of the world's largest camera-based parking guidance installation at Istanbul iGA Airport in Turkey.

An unprecedented 3,300 Upsolut sensors covering more than 16,000 spaces and 550 wayfinding signs have been installed in five interconnected garages.

INDECT Electronics and Distribution

"This was a really exciting project to be involved in," said Ingo Herwich, Chief Operations Officer at INDECT Electronics and Distribution. "Istanbul Airport is a remarkable architectural accomplishment, and it was important that the parking experience was just as impressive. We are proud to have been chosen as the leader in our field."

Located 35 km from the city center, Istanbul Airport is one of Turkey's largest construction projects to date. Current capacity is 90 million passengers annually with a single terminal; the airport expects this figure to increase substantially to 200 million passengers when Terminal 2 is complete. This would make Istanbul Airport not only the largest airport in the world but also the busiest, surpassing Atlanta Airport at 104 million passengers annually.

"The five parking garages are interconnected so that when motorists drive through, it appears to be one giant garage. It is easy to feel overwhelmed in such a big space, so it was extremely important that the sensors were accurate and the signage layout was intuitive," said Herwich.

"The iGA installation team were a breeze to work with. They installed more than 3,000 sensors and all the signs within three months. It's the quickest rollout of so many sensors and signs that I've ever seen," he said.

The Upsolut camera system uses LPR technology to assist travelers to find their vehicles using INDECT's advanced car locator function within the iGA Airport app. The app also displays the current parking status of each garage, as well as shows the number of available spaces on each level. The app is available for download from both iOS and Android stores.

"To ensure complete data privacy, the car locator database has been securely installed on the airport's own cloud system and can only be queried when a user is connected to the airport's WLAN. The level count and space availability features are available at all times," Herwich said.

According to Herwich, the INDECT system software is fully virtualized within the airport's data center, and an interface to the PARCS, installed by Turkish Parksistem LLC, allows users to securely view their car's location when paying for parking.

Istanbul Airport has joined the rapidly growing list of airports across the world who choose to rely on INDECT parking guidance systems This brings the total number of global airports featuring an INDECT parking guidance system to 15, with another two still under construction.

About INDECT USA

INDECT is the leading provider of parking guidance systems. INDECT's systems combine the most advanced parking space sensors with industry-leading data management technology to offer drivers a safer, more convenient parking experience while helping parking owners operate their parking assets more efficiently and profitably.

INDECT USA can be found online at www.indectusa.com

Media contact: Kate Fowler | 1-310-994-1716 | k.fowler@indectusa.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

image4.jpg

SOURCE INDECT Electronics and Distribution

Related Links

http://www.indectusa.com

