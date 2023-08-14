Indeed Labs™ Expands Global Reach with Launch on Nykaa.com

News provided by

Indeed Labs

14 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian skincare brand Indeed Labs™ is excited to partner with online retailer, Nykaa.com, to offer its range of science-based, affordable skincare to fans across India. Beginning August 1, 2023, Indeed Labs™ launches its entire range of products at nykaa.com, including the award-winning and iconic nanoblur™, TikTok-viral nanobronze, and best-selling pepta-bright™.

Nykaa.com is a trusted destination for beauty enthusiasts across India, making it the perfect platform for Indeed Labs™ to introduce the market to its line of targeted solutions that address real skin concerns of all ages. From hyperpigmentation to wrinkles, there is a solution for all skin types. All Indeed Labs™' products are fragrance-free, cruelty-free, and created with premium quality, clinically proven ingredients that are responsibly-sourced.

"We are thrilled to expand our global presence, and introduce consumers in India to Indeed Labs™," says Dimitra Davidson, President and COO of Indeed Labs™. "Indeed Labs™' mission has always been to make innovative and premium quality formulas accessible and affordable to all. This launch allows us to reach a new demographic, who we know will connect and resonate with the brand and our products."

Indeed Labs™ is currently available at nykaa.com with prices ranging from ₹1790 - ₹3570. 

About Indeed Labs™:
Indeed Labs™ may be playful, but they don't play around when it comes to skincare. Wild claims, fancy packaging, and photoshopped skin don't give people real results. Science-based formulas do. That's why Indeed Labs™ creates products with premium quality, clinically proven ingredients that are responsibly-sourced. Since inception, the mission has been to change the way consumers look at skincare and their skincare journey. The brand strives to be the one consumers turn to for real results, and formulas driven by science. Always at the forefront of innovation, their goal is to revolutionize the skincare industry with trusted products that deliver the results consumers are looking for, at wallet friendly prices.

SOURCE Indeed Labs

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.