Indeed Labs Launches Nanobronze™ Deep: Bronzing Drops for Deeper Skin Tones

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian skincare brand Indeed Labs™ is excited to announce the extension of its viral and award-winning product, Nanobronze™ Bronzing Drops, with a new shade - Nanobronze™ Deep. These bronzing drops are specifically designed to complement deeper skin tones. Now available in the shade "Deep," Nanobronze™ Deep uses red tints to provide a natural glow with skin-loving ingredients. Nanobronze™ Deep is safe for all skin types and ideal for anyone looking for an instant sun-kissed glow without sun damage. This wash-off pigment is fully customizable - mix in a couple of drops with your moisturizer, serum, foundation, or directly on the skin and enjoy a luminous glow.

Nanobronze Bronzing Drops Shades

"We take pride in listening to our community and advancing our products and innovations accordingly," says Dimitra Davidson, President & CEO of Indeed Labs™. "Our original Nanobronze is beloved by so many but is less suitable for consumers with deeper skin tones. We are thrilled to fill this major gap in the industry by introducing the newest generation of Nanobronze™ and provide more consumers with innovative and affordable bronzing drops."

Nanobronze™ Deep blends, feels, and works like skincare. Acting as a protective shield against pollution, these bronzing drops support the skin's barrier and reduce the appearance of redness. The powerful formula, with key ingredients - Heliostatine ISR™, Blumilight™, and Seastem™ Biofunctional, ensures the user experiences the ultimate synergy of bronzing and skincare.

Key Ingredients:

HELIOSTATINE ISR™ : A botanical extract with clinically proven tan enhancement effects for a healthy glow.

: A botanical extract with clinically proven tan enhancement effects for a healthy glow. BLUMILIGHT™ : A blend of actives, including cacao seed extract to offer blue light protection.

: A blend of actives, including cacao seed extract to offer blue light protection. SEASTEM™ BIOFUNCTIONAL: A unique giant kelp extract that helps protect the skin against harmful effects of pollution, improve skin elasticity, and strengthen the skin's natural moisturizing factor.

Add 1 to 2 drops to your preferred moisturizer and apply to the face. Increase the number of drops to intensify color. May also be applied to the chest, legs, or wherever you want a sun-kissed glow!

Available at indeedlabs.com, Shoppers Drug Mart, Amazon, and Ulta in February 2024 for $24.99. For further information, imagery, or to request samples or a meeting, please contact: [email protected]

About Indeed Labs™:

Indeed Labs™ may be playful, but they don't play around when it comes to skincare. Wild claims, fancy packaging, and photoshopped skin don't give people real results. Science-based formulas do. That's why Indeed Labs™ creates products with premium quality, clinically proven ingredients that are responsibly sourced. Since inception, the mission has been to change the way consumers look at skincare and their skincare journey. The brand strives to be the one consumers turn to for real results, and formulas driven by science. Always at the forefront of innovation, their goal is to revolutionize the skincare industry with trusted products that deliver the results consumers are looking for, at wallet-friendly prices.

