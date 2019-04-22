Indegene AI-driven Next Generation Commercialization Platform Launches YospralaTM

PRINCETON, New Jersey, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indegene, a leading transformational partner to lifesciences industry, today disrupted the traditional biopharma launch and commercialization model with the next generation AI-driven launch of YospralaTM for secondary CAD and stroke prevention.

Indegene's AI-driven Next Generation Commercialization Platform incorporates sophisticated predictive analytics, proprietary library of digital customer insights, Omnipresence CRM technology and intelligent content to provide a fundamentally new way of launching brands and driving accelerated peak sales through optimized dollar spends. Indegene's Yosprala launch is a landmark departure from the traditional commercialization approaches that have burdened biopharma companies with hefty costs and extended lead times.

Gaurav Kapoor, Executive Vice President, Indegene, said, "The pharma industry is looking for new ways to launch and commercialize its products. The current model is complex, costly and takes too much time. We partnered with Genus Lifesciences, to launch their product Yosprala using our AI-enabled Next Generation Platform. Our transformative platform will help Genus achieve peak sales faster at a fraction of the traditional cost." Mr. Kapoor also mentioned that four additional co-commercialization assets are being launched by Indegene over the coming 12 months using the Next Generation Commercialization Platform.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with Indegene in our brand commercialization journey. Indegene's technology and data-enabled revenue generation platform coupled with its deep medical and market expertise is unique. For a company like Genus, committed to affordable care and better patient outcomes, a targeted physician engagement approach using cutting-edge digital commercialization capabilities augurs well for our mission," said Jeffrey Moshal, Chief Executive Officer, Genus Lifesciences.

Young biopharma companies unencumbered by legacy processes have a distinct advantage in becoming the torch-bearers for the industry. Indegene's new Commercialization Model provides a much-needed option to enable a truly transformative approach for brand commercialization.

About Indegene :

Indegene (www.indegene.com) enables global healthcare organizations to address complex challenges by seamlessly integrating analytics, technology, operations, and medical expertise and drive better health and business outcomes. Indegene's IP-based solutions help clients drive revenues and productivity by making transformational leaps.

About Genus:

Genus Lifesciences™ is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of generic and branded pharmaceutical products. Founded in 1999, Genus Lifesciences™ employs over one hundred fifty professionals in all phases of pharmaceutical operations, and its products are available in pharmacies and other retail outlets throughout the United States. In addition to its local presence, Genus Lifesciences™ has on-going research efforts through global partnerships related to its technology platforms.

For more information, please visit www.genuslifesciences.com and www.yospralahcp.com

