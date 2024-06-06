Indemn Launches First AI Agent Copilot for Insurance Sales and Service

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indemn , the pioneering conversational insurance platform, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Agent Copilot, a first-of-its-kind SaaS solution for insurance agents, Managing General Agents (MGAs), and insurers. The product delivers a next generation customer experience through natural language powered by GenerativeAI. Designed to work alongside the agent or broker, the Copilot provides response recommendations alongside a live chat conversation, and continuously learns from customer interactions.

Indemn's Copilot represents a pivotal moment in the digital transformation of the insurance industry. By harnessing the power of advanced language models and human-in-the-loop learning, the Copilot empowers insurance professionals to provide instant, personalized service across the entire customer journey, from quote to claim.

"We started Indemn to deliver natural language access to insurance products and services through cutting edge AI," said Kyle Geoghan, Cofounder and CEO of Indemn. "Through our journey, we've learned what it takes to deliver an exceptional user experience with AI agents. With the launch of our Copilot, we're excited to share these capabilities more broadly, with insurance agents and MGAs, helping them better serve customers, reduce costs, and drive revenue growth."

Built through extensive training for AI agents specific to the insurance value chain, and incorporating the most capable foundation models, Indemn's Agent Copilot equips each client with a bespoke AI agent tailored to their unique business, tone, products, and knowledge base. These AI agents learn with each customer interaction – across any digital touchpoint – and become more and more integrated into the business. Over time, the platform automates more of the customer experience, tying together AI agents to deliver deep workflows and an increasingly autonomous organization.

"Large Language Models provide a foundation for improved customer experiences for insurance," said Patrick Daly, Cofounder and CTO at Indemn. "Our Copilot is an AI-native solution for distributing and servicing insurance products and expertise. It's a command center. We believe we can provide the future of buying, selling and servicing insurance, and we're thrilled to partner with forward-thinking insurance businesses to make it a reality."

SOURCE Indemn