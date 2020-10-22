Indena And Onegevity™ Partner As Part Of A Paradigm Shift In Scientific Wellness

MILAN and NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A paradigm shift is taking place in healthcare, where the focus is moving from treatment to prevention. Encouraging and empowering people to become "better and healthier versions of themselves" is a goal with global impacts, made possible by the advent of digital healthcare and innovative empowering health solutions.

Indena, the leading Italian company and global pioneer in the identification, development, and production of high-quality active principles from plants for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical market, is committed to developing botanical ingredients for prevention and wellbeing. Accordingly, the company has chosen to enter a specific development program with Onegevity™, to further expand its commitment to innovative approaches for preventive health.

"We are proud to cooperate with Onegevity, which represents an absolute innovation for consumers' health – says Daniele Giavini, Managing Director of Indena– Our project with Onegevity is perfectly in line with Indena's approach and with our continuous focus on research and development of highly effective solutions that are synergistic to the Onegevity wellness plan. The collaboration will allow us to process certain botanical ingredients out of Indena's portfolio through the Onegevity Health Intelligence platform, with the aim of discovering novel potential indications and beneficial effects for new or known botanical ingredients, as applicable to the pharmaceutical or nutraceutical market. This project fits very well to our philosophy "Science is our Nature."

What is Health Intelligence? How does Onegevity™ work?

Onegevity™ Health Intelligence uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to map, integrate, and understand the billions of dynamic biological features that describe the state of an individual's health. This Health Intelligence platform distills complex health and -omics data (e.g., microbiome, genetic, and blood biomarkers) into actionable information on opportunities to optimize health and wellness. Onegevity™ uses pattern recognition and deep neural networks to sift through trillions of data points to find the patterns and anomalies within the physiological data points. The platform also leverages the billions and trillions of data points collected on other individuals similar to the person who's using the service so that she/he can optimize their health using the collective intelligence of the Onegevity™ community. Onegevity™ focuses on "precision wellness." Through the tests people may do at home or in their doctors' office, the system identifies patterns of variation associated with diminishing wellbeing and uses machine learning to address the results with actionable solutions for diet, nutrition, and lifestyle measures. The solutions are individual lifestyle recommendations intended to restore altered patterns to an increased state of thriving.

Among the tests available through Onegevity™ are Gutbio™, an at-home microbiome test that uses cutting-edge sequencing and artificial intelligence to provide an in-depth look at your gut health; and Agebio™, which reveals the body's biological age vs. chronological age and provides personalized recommendations (on lifestyle, sport, food, supplementation) from a scientifically validated blood panel, to keep the body healthy for longer.

"One of our partnership goals is to identify effective strategies to reduce the biological age vs. the chronological age of individuals by offering actionable solutions," said Paul Jacobson, CEO of Onegevity and Thorne. "We've had a long history working with Indena and have found them to be the premier partner for developing plant-based health products and a strong commitment to research. We expect to gain many insights from this compound screening cooperation project to improve personalized solutions for people worldwide," added Jacobson.

About Indena

Indena is the leading company dedicated to the identification, development, and production of high-quality active principles derived from plants for use in the pharmaceutical and health food industries. Backed by almost a century of botanical experience, the company holds more than 100 primary patents, has published more than 1000 scientific studies, and co-operates with the world's most prestigious universities and private research institutions. Indena employs about 800 staff, investing a significant amount of its annual turnover in research, making this activity the key to its success. Headquartered in Milan, Indena has 4 production sites and 5 international branches worldwide and manages sales in more than 80 countries. The company's experts communicate and constantly interact with the major international regulatory authorities and cooperate on the update of all the main pharmacopeias.

www.indena.com

About Onegevity

Onegevity combines a multi-omic artificial intelligence (AI) platform with a consumer-friendly interface to make precision wellness intervention possible. Onegevity's testing delivers science-based recommendations for customized wellness plans that include dietary, supplement, and other lifestyle recommendations. Onegevity leverages Thorne's physician network to offer convenient testing and powerful analytical tools to improve preventative care and lower healthcare costs for their patients. The detailed insights extracted from testing allows Thorne and Onegevity to have the unique opportunity to validate nutritional products while offering insight into new product development to better improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit https://www.onegevity.com

