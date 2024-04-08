indent, inc., Operator of Creative Platform Nola, Launches "Gensaku Agent" (Original Works Agent) Business for Companies throughout World

- Selling Japanese Original Novels and Cartoons for Adaptation into Anime and Short Movies to Global Market -

TOKYO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- indent, inc., the Tokyo-headquartered operator of the creative platform Nola, has launched the "Gensaku Agent" (original works agent) business to sell Japanese novels, manga and webtoons to companies worldwide for adaptation into animation and short movies.

indent was founded in 2019 by believers of the potential of Japanese otaku (passionate fan) content, such as novels, anime, manga and other works, and the artists who create them. Nola, a creative tool developed to support creators and works that may bring about next-generation mega-sellers, has grown to be one of the largest writing platforms in Japan with more than 430,000 registered authors, over 1.5 million works uploaded in total, and over 50,000 new works created each month. Moreover, Nola has helped creators produce a number of quality works that became highly ranked in Japanese online comic streaming services.

The global Japanese animation market has recently exceeded 3 trillion yen, and Japanese works continue to expand rapidly throughout the world, with about half of teenagers in the United States watching Japanese animation every week (*), and a worldwide video-on-demand (VOD) service specializing in Japanese animation having more than 13 million paying subscribers.

(*) A survey on Polygon, an entertainment information website: https://www.polygon.com/

In this context, indent has launched an initiative to promote prospective Japanese gensaku (original works) such as novels, manga, and webtoons produced via Nola to companies around the world that wish to set up content business in various media including animation and short videos. indent is looking to work not only with publishers, VOD services and short video operators, but also with companies around the world seeking to establish their intellectual property (IP) in a variety of genres.

A contact page is ready at the following address for inquiries regarding the company's services, including requests about Japanese gensaku (original works).

