indent, inc., Operator of Largest Creative Platform Nola, Appoints Yui Tsutsumi as Chief "Isekai" Officer, or Independent Director

TOKYO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- indent, inc., operator of the creative writing platform Nola, has appointed Yui Tsutsumi as Chief "Isekai" Officer, or an independent director to promote Isekai (reincarnation in a different world) fantasy and other stories. He has talent-spotted creators and edited more than 70 megasellers in the Isekai genre, including "Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation," written by Rifujin na Magonote, and "The Rising of the Shield Hero" written by Aneko Yusagi.

The global Japanese animation market has recently exceeded 3 trillion yen, and is expected to grow to 20 trillion yen by 2033. This fiscal year, the original works produced through Nola, given Tsutsumi's expertise, have led to the signing of contracts with companies for "gensaku (original works) in Isekai genre" 2.5 times more than that in the previous fiscal year.

indent, inc. is providing comprehensive support regarding original content production including talent-spotting, production, publication and anime adaptation.

indent welcomes inquiries from companies wishing to expand their content business worldwide in a variety of forms, including webtoons and anime.

About Yui Tsutsumi

Tsutsumi is the CEO of Isekai Frontier Inc., specializing in light novel editing. Before founding Isekai Frontier, he worked for KADOKAWA CORPORATION as a manager and editor-in-chief of the novel editorial department. At the age of 21, he started a web service venture. After selling it to an IT company, he entered the entertainment industry at Frontier Works/Animate Group, where he committed himself to the start of publishing, Animate Cafe, and overseas cafe businesses. To promote the gensaku (original works) business, he became an independent director, or the Chief "Isekai" Officer, of indent, inc.

Comments from Yui Tsutsumi

"I feel that Japanese content and 'Isekai' fantasy are attracting more attention from around the world than ever before. We believe that Nola, one of Japan's largest bases for writers and gensaku (original stories), has unlimited possibilities. Let's go out into the world together with Japanese gensaku!"

