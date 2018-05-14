Independence Bank Awards $128,550 in Scholarships to Local Seniors

Deja Workman of Seneca High School received a $1,000 Jefferson County Community Board Scholarship. Jordanne Howard of Eastern High School received the $3,000 Ernie and Martine Davis Scholarship.

Thirteen students were chosen as county finalists and awarded the Maurice E. Reisz $500 Scholarship along with a $500 Ernie and Martine Davis Scholarship. Finalists received a total of $1,000 between the two scholarships. The thirteen chosen were also competing for the Charles A. Reid $15,000 Scholarship.

The thirteen finalists were:

Matthew Harper-Murray High School

Nijha Embry –Daviess County High School

Mariah Hamilton-Apollo High School

Caroline Orange-Western Hills High School

Faith Mandry-Graves County High School

Shelby Winchell-Hancock County High School

Hannah Jones-Henderson County High School

Paxton Gray – Hopkins County Central High School

Jordanne Howard-Eastern High School

Anna McGee-Paducah Tilghman High School

Martha Briones-Coronado-McLean County High School

Victoria Bucklew-Greenwood High School

Samuel Tapp-Webster County High School

The Charles A. Reid $15,000 Scholarship went to finalist Victoria Bucklew of Greenwood High School in Warren County. This original scholarship started our program 17 years ago and is given in honor of former Independence Bank President, Charles A. Reid. His wish was to develop a scholarship program so that students could continue their pursuit of a higher education - something he placed the utmost importance on.

Ashton Crowe of Daviess County High School was awarded the Marjorie Reid $10,000 scholarship. Marjorie Reid, wife of Charles A. Reid, was one of the founding partners of Independence Bank. Mrs. Reid awards this scholarship to a child or grandchild of an Independence Bank employee or director so that the pursuit of higher education is extended to our Bank family.

Other scholarships awarded include:

Maurice E. Reisz Memorial $10,000 Scholarship

The Guy Reisz Memorial $10,000 Scholarship

Chairman's $5,000 Schoalrship

AG Scholarship $5,000

3 Revolutionary $5,000 Scholarships

2 Ernie and Martine Davis $3,000 Scholarships

2 Danny Peyton $1,500 Memorial Scholarships

Derek Hart $1,000 Memorial Scholarship

To learn more about the Independence Bank scholarship program and the scholarships awarded please visit www.1776bank.com

ABOUT INDEPENDENCE BANK:

Independence Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank with 25 locations in Calloway, Daviess, Franklin, Graves, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Jefferson, McCracken, McLean, Warren and Webster counties with assets over $2.2 billion.

