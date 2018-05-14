Independence Bank Awards $128,550 in Scholarships to Local Seniors

OWENSBORO, Ky., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Bank awarded $128,550 to upcoming graduates within their service area at a scholarship reception held Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Independence Bank has been hosting the annual reception since 2001 where they have awarded $941,250 in college scholarships to high school seniors. Of that amount $5,000 has been awarded tonight to Louisville seniors to further their education.
Deja Workman of Seneca High School received a $1,000 Jefferson County Community Board Scholarship. Jordanne Howard of Eastern High School received the $3,000 Ernie and Martine Davis Scholarship.
Thirteen students were chosen as county finalists and awarded the Maurice E. Reisz $500 Scholarship along with a $500 Ernie and Martine Davis Scholarship. Finalists received a total of $1,000 between the two scholarships. The thirteen chosen were also competing for the Charles A. Reid $15,000 Scholarship.
The thirteen finalists were:
Matthew Harper-Murray High School
Nijha Embry –Daviess County High School
Mariah Hamilton-Apollo High School
Caroline Orange-Western Hills High School
Faith Mandry-Graves County High School
Shelby Winchell-Hancock County High School
Hannah Jones-Henderson County High School
Paxton Gray – Hopkins County Central High School
Jordanne Howard-Eastern High School
Anna McGee-Paducah Tilghman High School
Martha Briones-Coronado-McLean County High School
Victoria Bucklew-Greenwood High School
Samuel Tapp-Webster County High School
The Charles A. Reid $15,000 Scholarship went to finalist Victoria Bucklew of Greenwood High School in Warren County. This original scholarship started our program 17 years ago and is given in honor of former Independence Bank President, Charles A. Reid. His wish was to develop a scholarship program so that students could continue their pursuit of a higher education - something he placed the utmost importance on.
Ashton Crowe of Daviess County High School was awarded the Marjorie Reid $10,000 scholarship. Marjorie Reid, wife of Charles A. Reid, was one of the founding partners of Independence Bank. Mrs. Reid awards this scholarship to a child or grandchild of an Independence Bank employee or director so that the pursuit of higher education is extended to our Bank family.
Other scholarships awarded include:
Maurice E. Reisz Memorial $10,000 Scholarship
The Guy Reisz Memorial $10,000 Scholarship
Chairman's $5,000 Schoalrship
AG Scholarship $5,000
3 Revolutionary $5,000 Scholarships
2 Ernie and Martine Davis $3,000 Scholarships
2 Danny Peyton $1,500 Memorial Scholarships
Derek Hart $1,000 Memorial Scholarship
To learn more about the Independence Bank scholarship program and the scholarships awarded please visit www.1776bank.com
ABOUT INDEPENDENCE BANK:
Independence Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank with 25 locations in Calloway, Daviess, Franklin, Graves, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Jefferson, McCracken, McLean, Warren and Webster counties with assets over $2.2 billion.
