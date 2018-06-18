Independence Blue Cross announces provider partnership with Dedicated Senior Medical Centers to bring new model of care to Philadelphia

Dedicated follows the proven ChenMed approach to high-touch care that consistently yields better health outcomes. Their primary care physicians invest an average of 189 minutes face-to-face with each patient annually. As a result, their patients average 33.6 percent fewer emergency room visits per year than the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services average for the 14 counties where ChenMed operates. Patients receiving care at Dedicated centers are among the seniors served by ChenMed averaging 28 percent fewer in-patient hospital admissions and 25 percent fewer in-patient hospital days than the comparable averages for Medicare beneficiaries.

"Seniors, particularly those in economically challenged areas, need convenient access to caregivers who understand their specific health issues and the social conditions they face," said Independence Blue Cross President and CEO Daniel J. Hilferty. "At Independence, we see this need every day – a need that is too often unmet. That is why we are proud to partner with ChenMed and the Dedicated Senior Medical Centers, which extends our 80-year tradition of collaborating with doctors, hospitals, and other health care providers on innovative solutions to tough problems."

Fighting the many health and social conditions that affect seniors in Philadelphia will be the target of this provider partnership. According to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Philadelphia County – when compared to the other four counties served by Independence – has the highest prevalence of Medicare beneficiaries with six or more chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, arthritis, diabetes, and asthma, as well as the highest 30-day hospital readmission rate for beneficiaries with chronic conditions. Independence members who have Medicare Advantage HMO products will be among those who have access to the Dedicated centers.

"We deeply appreciate how Independence Blue Cross is helping Dedicated Senior Medical Centers rapidly grow the first four of what we expect to be many more Dedicated centers in Greater Philadelphia – all honoring seniors with affordable VIP-level care that delivers better health," said Christopher Chen, M.D., ChenMed CEO. "Our Philadelphia doctors are looking forward to nurturing outstanding relationships with, and to be total care champions for the seniors they are blessed to serve."

Dedicated centers are senior-focused and physician-led. The convenient neighborhood centers effectively detect and manage high-risk diseases, while providing preventative care and services that include:

Access to high-quality primary care, including daily walk-in and same-day appointments, when needed

On-site specialist doctors, medication dispensing, x-rays, tests, and screenings

Door-to-doctor transportation to and from appointments

Increased face-to-face time with physicians

Minimal to no expense to Medicare beneficiaries and no annual fees that are sometimes associated with concierge medicine

Well-being classes, such as tai chi, SilverSneakers, yoga, etc.

About Dedicated Senior Medical Centers

Dedicated Senior Medical Center patients enjoy industry-leading access to their physicians, and more personalized medical care. The popular medical practice, transforming care of the neediest populations, effectively provides concierge-type medical care with PCPs being supported in center by cardiologists, podiatrists, and other specialist doctors.

Dedicated operates five Florida centers and is opening 10 new centers during the next few months in Philadelphia, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, Fla. Dedicated is a division of ChenMed, which also operates almost 40 Chen and JenCare Senior Medical Centers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, and Virginia (Tidewater and Richmond).

ChenMed's goal is to improve health outcomes and create value for patients, physicians, and the health care system. To do that, ChenMed relies on innovative technology and a talented and resourceful team of providers, who collaboratively review cases, discuss best practices, and develop new solutions to keep improving health outcomes and patient satisfaction levels.

About Independence Blue Cross

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. With our affiliates, we serve nearly 8.5 million people in 29 states and the District of Columbia, including 2.5 million in the region. For 80 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve by delivering innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneering new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and supporting programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit www.ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook at ibx.com/facebook and on Twitter at @ibx. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

