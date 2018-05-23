Independence Blue Cross celebrates campus expansion

"Innovation is what we do every day. Bringing the Independence Center for Innovation to our new campus will better serve our family of companies," said Independence Health Group President and CEO Daniel J. Hilferty during a media event at Independence headquarters. "This is where we will connect to a national network of innovators, pilot new ideas, and change the landscape of health care with initiatives like the Independence-Comcast collaboration announced last month. This capstone to our campus is an investment in the health and well-being of our members and demonstrates our commitment to the Greater Philadelphia region."

Anchored by Independence's corporate headquarters at 1901 Market Street, the company's main campus now encompasses more than one million square feet of office space. The 1900 Market Street building includes Independence subsidiary AmeriHealth Administrators and the advanced customer service call center, which customer service associates moved into this past fall. Independence LIVE, located within 1919 Market Street, offers health and well-being classes and events for the entire community and is a one-stop shop for Independence member services.

"We are creating experiences for each individual customer, connecting with people where they are, and in the way they want," stated Independence Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Yvette Bright. "For members who prefer to self-serve, we are transforming their customer experience with digital capabilities and tools to optimize their well-being right from their smart phone. For those who prefer more one-on-one connection, we are improving the customer experience through our state-of-the-art call center and Independence LIVE."

The new customer service call center at 1900 Market Street features a contemporary space with innovative design and function. The facilities enable the customer service center to be nimble in monitoring volumes, forecasting spikes, identifying trends, and troubleshooting collaboratively. New technologies help the team to reduce call volume, improve quality, and enhance the overall customer experience.

During the event, Independence also received a proclamation from Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in honor of the company's 80 years of service to the community.

