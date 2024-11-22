Independence Blue Cross launches Epic Payer Platform to transform care coordination and boost member health outcomes

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross (IBX) is implementing the Epic Payer Platform with health systems and providers in its network to streamline data exchange, close gaps in care, and improve health outcomes for members. Epic Payer Platform is part of Epic, a global healthcare technology company. The platform helps facilitate data exchange and workflow processes for providers and health plans, giving them the insights they need to make care decisions while also saving them time.

"We're excited about the implementation of Epic Payer Platform with Drexel Medicine, Jefferson Health, Main Line Health, and Penn Medicine being the first to join us in this transformation. We look forward to more of our health care partners signing on as well," said Michael Vennera, executive vice president and chief strategy, technology, and operations officer at Independence Blue Cross. "We expect the platform to transform how we coordinate care for our members with automatic sharing of information with our members' doctors. There are also anticipated cost savings to both IBX and the health systems and providers on the platform due to decreasing administrative burden, avoiding unnecessary admissions and emergency department visits, and improving preventive care."

Some key improvements that IBX expects to see in the not-so-distant future from this implementation include:

Fewer care gaps. The real-time exchange of clinical data helps IBX and its network close care gaps, enhancing member health understanding and improving care quality.

More insight into members' health. IBX and its network can access synchronized clinical information in real-time, enhancing healthcare team collaboration and improving patient care strategies and outcomes.

Reduced administrative burden. The Epic Payer Platform will make it easier and quicker for IBX and the health systems and providers in its network to communicate and share information, lessening the need for manual exchange of information.

Enhanced medication cost transparency. Health Systems and providers will have real-time access to benefits information for IBX members. This will help them have meaningful discussions with patients about how much prescribed medications will cost members and, in some cases, suggest lower-cost alternatives if they are available.

Comprehensive patient care journey data. Providing participating health systems and providers with complete and accurate population health analytics to inform health care providers.

"The integration of the Epic Payer Platform with Independence Blue Cross will significantly enhance our ability to provide comprehensive and efficient care to our patients, ensuring better health outcomes and streamlined operations," said John S. Potts, DO, FAAFP, assistant chief medical information officer at Main Line Health.

In the long-term future, IBX expects its use of Epic Payer Platform to lead to automating prior authorization requests and updates, improving efficiency and reducing delays. Other activities that IBX anticipates happening in the future include:

Allowing health systems and providers to verify in-network status and access cost/quality ratings, increasing patient satisfaction and optimizing value-based care.

Eliminating the need for manual scanning of physical insurance cards by providing digital ID card access.

"We are excited to modernize our partnership with Independence Blue Cross via their Epic Payer Platform integration. These efforts aim to improve patient health outcomes, reduce provider burden, and grow digitally shared patient data," Nathalie S. May, MD, FACP, professor of medicine and chief quality officer at Drexel University College of Medicine.

IBX is working with health systems and providers in the region who are already utilizing Epic's EHR system to implement the platform in a phased approach. This implementation of Epic Payer Platform complements IBX's existing work with HealthShare Exchange, a platform that allows health insurers and different types of providers (e.g., community providers, health systems, community-based organizations, etc.), who may or may not use Epic, to share clinical records to make patient care more informed.

Member privacy and confidentiality is a top priority for IBX. IBX is working with Epic to safeguard clinical information utilizing physical, administrative, and technical safeguards as required by HIPAA.

About Independence Blue Cross:

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For more than 85 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

