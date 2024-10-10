Independence Blue Cross Names Alexandra Jorgensen as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross (IBX) announced that Alexandra Jorgensen has joined the organization as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Jorgensen brings 25 years of experience in human resources and has worked exclusively in health care organizations for nearly two decades. In this new role, she will lead the critical functions that support the company's associates, fostering an inclusive, equitable work environment. She will help to shape the recruitment strategy to attract top professionals and to prepare the company for the evolving workplace of the future.

"Alexandra is a highly strategic and skilled human resources leader. She has proven expertise in talent management, recruitment, retention, organization effectiveness, and more. I am certain her diverse experience will advance and strengthen our commitment to fostering a vibrant, innovative workplace for our associates," said Gregory E. Deavens, president and chief executive officer at Independence Blue Cross.

Jorgensen is joining IBX from the University of Pennsylvania Health System, where she most recently served as Vice President of Talent Acquisition. There, she identified key strategies to increase efficiencies within the talent acquisition function, streamlined recruitment efforts, reduced vacancy rates, and created innovative internal pipeline programs to encourage meaningful professional development. Prior to that, she was Chief Human Resources Officer and Organizational Effectiveness Officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Jorgensen also served previously as Chief Human Resources Officer for the University of Miami's UHealth System and Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. Earlier in her career, she worked for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia as the Human Resources Health System Director.

"I am thrilled to join Independence Blue Cross and contribute to an organization that is deeply committed to fostering a welcoming, innovative, and forward-thinking environment," said Jorgensen. "I look forward to working with such a talented team and leveraging my experience to support our associates and advance the company's mission."

Jorgensen holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Ursinus College.

