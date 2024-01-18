Independence Blue Cross names Joe Geist as Senior Vice President and Market President - National

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross (IBX) announced the hiring of Joe Geist as Senior Vice President and Market President – National. In this role, he will lead sales and retention teams for the organization's National and large group clients.

"We are excited to have a leader of Joe's caliber take on this role. His passion, proven track record and strong leadership will accelerate our growth trajectory," said Susan Larkin, executive vice president and president of Core Commercial Markets at IBX. "I look forward to working with Joe to show our existing and potential customers and consultants why IBX is their best choice for health plans."

Geist will focus on solutions that enhance the customer and member experience. He will partner with stakeholders across IBX to address marketplace challenges, identify trends, help launch new products, and develop business strategies dedicated to the needs of national and large clients and their employees.

Prior to joining IBX, Geist served as vice president and chief client officer for National Accounts at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. At Anthem, he led client management for the company's western region representing more than four million medical members with a focus on National complex accounts.

He has also held sales leadership positions at other national companies, including Collective Health and Aetna, a CVS Health Company.

"I am passionate about helping people simplify, personalize and modernize the health care experience," said Geist. "I am looking forward to bringing my national experience and industry knowledge to a strong, mission driven organization, like IBX."

Geist graduated from Shippensburg University with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

About Independence Blue Cross
Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For 85 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Instagram. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

