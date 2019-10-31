Independence Blue Cross offers a wide range of health insurance choices for individuals during Open Enrollment

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Open Enrollment for individual consumers beginning tomorrow, November 1, Independence Blue Cross (Independence) will continue to provide a wide range of health plans to meet the needs of the community. Individual consumers have from November 1 to December 15, 2019, to enroll in a health plan if they want health care coverage for 2020.

For 2020, Independence will offer the most health plan options to consumers in the Philadelphia five-county region. Independence is the only insurer offering health plans both on and off the Marketplace across all metallic levels. Independence is also the only insurer offering Silver-level plans with no deductible, regardless of income, when members use preferred providers.

"We are committed, as we have been for more than 80 years, to helping as many people as possible find the safety and security that comes with having an Independence Blue Cross card. As the only insurer on the Marketplace every year since it launched in 2014, we are here for our members now and will be here in the future," said Koleen Cavanaugh, vice president of Marketing at Independence. "With Independence, members have access to the care they need, whenever they need it. We offer the largest choice of health plan options, access to the most doctors and hospitals, and the technology to create a seamless, personalized experience."

Independence is also introducing a new health plan for 2020. The Keystone HMO Silver Proactive Lite plan offers lower premiums for those shopping with a tax credit on HealthCare.gov.

With more options in the market this year, Cavanaugh advises consumers to shop for a health plan that is right for them. She suggests looking at the cost to buy and the cost to use health insurance. In addition to monthly premiums, Cavanaugh says that consumers should consider:

deductible , the amount paid by a consumer before health insurance benefits kick in.

, the amount paid by a consumer before health insurance benefits kick in. co-insurance , the percentage paid by the consumer each time someone receives health care services.

, the percentage paid by the consumer each time someone receives health care services. co-pay, a flat fee paid by the consumer for each time someone receives health care services.

Cavanaugh also says consumers should think about how they will use their health plan and make sure their preferred doctors and hospitals are in the health plan's network.

Open Enrollment for individual and family health plans runs from November 1, 2019, through December 15, 2019. Consumers looking for health insurance in 2020 must enroll by the December 15, 2019, deadline. For consumers looking for help paying their premium, the Marketplace will make the final eligibility determination for premium tax credits. Consumers should be sure to return to the Marketplace and update their income information each year during Open Enrollment.

About Independence Blue Cross

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. With our affiliates, we serve nearly 8 million people nationwide. For more than 80 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit www.ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/ibx and on Twitter at @ibx. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Contact: Laura Hanes

215-241-2736 (office)

215-910-0966 (cell)

Laura.Hanes@ibx.com

SOURCE Independence Blue Cross

Related Links

http://www.ibx.com

