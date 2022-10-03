Independence Blue Cross offers affordable 2023 Medicare Advantage plans that feature broad access to care and enhanced benefits

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross (Independence) today announced its 2023 Medicare Advantage offerings. They feature enhanced benefits, more virtual care options, and a new Keystone 65 Liberty HMO medical only plan. Independence is also offering some plans with zero-dollar monthly premiums, zero-dollar copays for primary care visits, and zero-dollar Tier 1 preferred generic drugs when purchased at preferred pharmacies or by mail order. And the benefits don't stop there. This year, members will have access to a new fitness membership available at no cost through One Pass™, the largest Medicare Advantage national fitness network.

"We are deeply committed to our Medicare Advantage members' whole health and do everything we can to make sure they have what they need to live their healthiest lives," said Dr. Heidi Syropoulos, medical director for Government Markets at Independence. "That means we do more than offer them health benefits. We support efforts that address the non-medical factors that impact their health. Those are things like hands-on customer support and enriched benefits such as transportation services, grocery deliveries, and meal programs at no additional cost."

With more than 80 years serving the Philadelphia five-county region, Independence supports over 101,000 local Medicare Advantage members in everything from choosing the right health plan to accessing the care they need to understanding their costs.

Independence is ready to help those on Medicare sign up for plans during this year's Annual Enrollment Period, which takes place October 15 through December 7. There are several options to choose from, including Independence's tried-and-true Keystone 65 HMO and Personal Choice 65SM PPO plans. Some more highlights of this year's plans are:

Dental, hearing, and vision coverage included in every plan.

Lower copays for Tier 2 drugs at preferred pharmacies and via mail order.

More virtual care options through MDLIVE ® . This includes zero-dollar copays for telemedicine visits for medical, behavioral health, and new for 2023 dermatology services.

. This includes zero-dollar copays for telemedicine visits for medical, behavioral health, and new for 2023 dermatology services. Special benefits for people with certain qualifying conditions (e.g., transportation services, groceries, and meal programs).

Quarterly over-the-counter allowances that can be spent on approved items such as cold and allergy medications, first aid supplies, vitamins, and more online and at major retailers.

Prospective members can register to attend an in-person or virtual sales seminar. Visit ibxmedicare.com/registernow to view available dates and times. They can also talk to a licensed sales agent to help them choose and enroll in an Independence Medicare Advantage or Medicare Supplement plan by calling 1-877-393-6733 (TTY/TDD: 711) seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Current members can sign up for a live or on-demand virtual member event to explore their 2023 plan benefits. Visit ibxmedicare.com/virtualevent to view available dates and times. For questions, current members can call the number on the back of their member ID card to speak with our Member Help Team about their current Medicare Advantage plan or 2023 options.

About Independence Blue Cross

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For more than 80 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

