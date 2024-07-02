Independence Blue Cross promotes Mike Lentz and Tracy Mueller to Vice President roles

PHILADELPHIA, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross (IBX) today announced the promotions of two leaders responsible for customer service, health plan enrollment, and billing functions that provide essential support to members and customers, health care providers, and other critical partners.

Mike Lentz was promoted to Vice President, Customer Service Operations. In this role, Lentz leads IBX's customer contact center for members and provider network services for hospitals, doctors, and other health care providers.

Independence Blue Cross promotes Mike Lentz to Vice President, Customer Service Operations Independence Blue Cross promotes Tracy Mueller to Vice President, Enrollment and Billing.

Tracy Mueller was promoted to Vice President, Enrollment and Billing. Mueller leads operations for health plan enrollment, ID cards, billing, accounts receivable, and broker commissions across all IBX business lines.

"With their experience and expertise, Mike and Tracy will help us keep improving how we support our members in every interaction, whether they enroll in a plan, call the customer contact center or pay a bill," said Michael Vennera, Independence Blue Cross Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy, Corporate Development, and Information Officer. "Our members deserve nothing less than excellent, seamless service."

Lentz's 25-year career with IBX includes management of a broad range of operational and customer-facing responsibilities spanning the Medicare, commercial, and third-party administrator lines of business. He also supported overall operations areas, such as training, knowledge, and call center workforce management. Lentz holds a bachelor's degree in business from the Pennsylvania State University.

During her more than 10 years with IBX, Mueller served in prior roles as Director of Operations and Director, Business Solutions Partner, supporting finance and operations. Before joining IBX, Mueller worked at Willis Towers Watson, where she was responsible for merger integration, including the establishment of an enterprise performance management software system. Earlier in her career, she held financial roles at ACE INA, Radian, and Deloitte. Mueller is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Rosemont College.

About Independence Blue Cross

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For more than 85 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Instagram. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

SOURCE Independence Blue Cross