Independence Blue Cross promotes Theresa Lauer Vice President of Sales and Marketing - Medicare

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross (Independence) has promoted Theresa Lauer to Vice President of Sales and Marketing – Medicare. In her new role, Lauer will be responsible for the following areas in Medicare: individual and retiree group sales, sales enablement, strategic growth/expansion, and marketing.

Lauer will help drive the Independence Medicare strategy and expand its reach in the market. She will focus on the continued innovation of the company's Medicare sales model across all channels and help grow the business in key markets. Lauer will do all of this while ensuring the long-term success of the company's Medicare business.

"Theresa has been a key leader within our Medicare sales and marketing team for more than a decade. She's been instrumental in creating dynamic marketing campaigns, deepening our broker relationships, and increasing our growth throughout the greater Philadelphia region. We look forward to her continued leadership," said Kortney Cruz, senior vice president of Government Markets at Independence Blue Cross.

Lauer's career in sales and marketing spans nearly 20 years. She joined Independence in 2013 as Supervisor of Medicare Marketing Services and eventually advancing to Director of Medicare Sales. She earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from Saint Elizabeth University. Lauer dedicates her time outside of the workplace to organizations that empower female and health care professionals.

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For 85 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Instagram. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

