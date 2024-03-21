INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. ENGAGES PIPER SANDLER & CO. AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE

HOUSTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) previously disclosed that ICD's Board of Directors ("Board") has initiated a formal review process to begin evaluating alternatives with respect to refinancing its convertible notes and other strategic opportunities and formed a committee of independent directors for that purpose. Today, ICD is announcing that the Strategic Alternatives Committee of the Board has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. as financial advisor to the committee to assist in this evaluation process.

There can be no assurance that this process or evaluation will result in one or more transactions or any particular transaction or strategic outcome. The Company does not intend to disclose developments with respect to this matter unless and until such time as the Strategic Alternatives Committee or the Board determines that such disclosure is appropriate or necessary, or as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company constructs, owns and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "anticipated," "estimated," "expected," "planned," "scheduled," "targeted," "believes," "intends," "objectives," "projects," "strategies" and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relating to Independence Contract Drilling's operations are based on a number of expectations or assumptions which have been used to develop such information and statements but which may prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and there can be no assurance that actual outcomes and results will not differ materially from those expected by management of Independence Contract Drilling. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those conveyed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC and the information included in subsequent amendments and other filings. These forward-looking statements are based on and include our expectations as of the date hereof. Independence Contract Drilling does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Independence Contract Drilling becomes aware of, after the date hereof.

