Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 and Announces Additional Rig Reactivations

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and announced additional rig reactivations.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net loss of $43.1 million , or $7.02 per share.

, or per share. Adjusted net loss, as defined below, of $16.3 million , or $2.65 per share.

, or per share. Adjusted EBITDA loss, as defined below, of $1.5 million .

. Net debt, excluding finance leases and net of deferred financing costs, of $125.1 million .

. Marketed fleet utilization of 27%.

Fully burdened margin of $3,001 per day.

Fleet Summary Highlights

Eight rigs operating as of December 31, 2020.

Twelve rigs expected to be operating at March 31, 2021 , based on executed contracts in place.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reported revenues of $13.3 million and a net loss of $43.1 million, or $7.02 per share, compared to revenues of $45.3 million and a net loss of $35.0 million, or $9.32 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, and to revenues of $10.2 million and a net loss of $15.2 million, or $2.67 per share in the third quarter of 2020. In addition, the Company reported adjusted net loss (defined below) of $16.3 million, or $2.65 per share, and adjusted EBITDA loss (defined below) of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted net loss of $7.7 million, or $2.04 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and to adjusted net loss of $15.5 million, or $2.73 per share, and adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported revenues of $83.4 million and a net loss of $96.6 million, or $19.69 per share, compared to revenues of $203.6 million and a net loss of $60.8 million, or $16.11 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019. In addition, the Company reported adjusted net loss of $53.3 million, or $10.86 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $7.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to adjusted net loss of $18.1 million, or $4.80 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $43.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA are both non-GAAP financial measures that are defined and reconciled below.

Chief Executive Officer Anthony Gallegos commented, "The fourth quarter of 2020 marked an inflection point as our contracted rig count increased materially as demand for our services continued to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our operating teams, supported by our industry leading systems and processes, performed exceptionally well during this period. In addition, several of our prior customers reinitiated drilling activities and contracted ICD rigs to execute their programs. Overall, since the trough of three operating rigs during the third quarter of 2020, we reactivated five rigs as of year end, representing a 167% increase over this low point. All of these reactivations were completed safely, on time, on budget and with exceptional uptime performance. We are grateful for our customers and appreciate the hard work of ICD's dedicated employees to make this performance possible."

"Looking out across our primary markets, including the Permian, Haynesville and Eagle Ford, we continue to see opportunities to increase our contracted rig count as the underlying macro environment continues to improve. Since the beginning of 2021, we have reactivated an additional three rigs and a fourth reactivation is scheduled to occur in early March. Driven by our desire to maximize shareholder returns and capitalize on improving market conditions, our Board of Directors has approved a capital budget for 2021 of $5.8 million, the vast majority of which will be maintenance driven, representing a substantial reduction compared to 2020 capital expenditures of $14.2 million."

Quarterly Operational Results

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's marketed fleet operated at 27% utilization and recorded 707 revenue days, compared to 77% utilization and 1,984 revenue days in the fourth quarter of 2019, and 17% utilization and 460 revenue days in the third quarter of 2020. Operating days in the fourth quarter of 2020 include 34 standby days in which the Company earned a substantially lower dayrate.

Operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $13.3 million, compared to $45.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. Revenues in the fourth quarter 2019 and third quarter of 2020 included early termination revenues of $0.6 million and $1.2 million, respectively. There was no early termination revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue per day in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $16,720, compared to $20,241 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $18,078 in the third quarter of 2020, excluding early termination revenue from the earlier periods. This decrease in average revenue per day resulted from a significant decline in spot dayrates during 2020, as well as the expiration of various higher dayrate legacy term contracts during 2020. The Company does not have any legacy dayrate contracts with primary terms extending into 2021.

Operating costs in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $12.4 million, compared to $33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Fully burdened operating costs were $13,719 per day in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $14,707 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $14,155 in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential decrease was primarily attributable to stronger absorption of overhead costs associated with a larger operating fleet during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Excluding the impact from early termination revenues and decommissioning and reactivation costs, fully burdened rig operating margins in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $3,001 per day, compared to $5,534 per day in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $3,923 per day in the third quarter of 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $3.4 million (including $0.4 million of non-cash stock-based compensation and $0.5 million of transaction costs incurred in connection with entering into an equity line of credit during the quarter). Excluding the equity line of credit costs, selling, general and administrative expenses during the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.9 million (including $0.4 million of non-cash stock-based compensation). This compares to selling, general and administrative expenses of $4.7 million (including $0.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation) in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.8 million (including $0.7 million of non-cash stock-based compensation) in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to seasonal audit and professional fees.

Impairment Charge

During the fourth quarter of 2020, due to the highly competitive market, management evaluated the Company's marketed fleet of drilling rigs to assess which rigs would be most relevant in the post-COVID pandemic market place and the capital requirements associated with each of these rigs. As a result of this review, the Company made the decision to reduce its marketed fleet from 29 rigs to 24 rigs. The Company does not expect to add any rigs back to its marketed fleet unless market conditions substantially improve over expectations. As a result of this review, the Company recorded an impairment charge of $24.4 million related to the remaining assets on these rigs, as well as certain other component equipment.

Drilling Operations Update

The Company exited the fourth quarter with eight rigs earning revenues under drilling contracts and currently has 12 rigs under contract, including a rig scheduled for mobilization in early March 2021. The majority of the Company's rigs are operating on short-term pad-to-pad contracts that are excluded from the Company's reported backlog. As such, the Company's backlog of drilling contracts with original terms of six months or longer was $6.1 million as of December 31, 2020, representing 1.1 rig years of activity. All of this backlog will be realized during 2021.

Capital Expenditures and Liquidity Update

The Company's capital expenditure budget for 2021, before asset sales and recoveries is $5.8 million. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash on hand of $12.3 million, $7.5 million of availability under its $40.0 million ABL Credit Facility, $15.0 million committed accordion under its existing term loan facility and $5.0 million available under its committed equity line of credit.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company constructs, owns and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "anticipated," "estimated," "expected," "planned," "scheduled," "targeted," "believes," "intends," "objectives," "projects," "strategies" and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relating to Independence Contract Drilling's operations are based on a number of expectations or assumptions which have been used to develop such information and statements but which may prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and there can be no assurance that actual outcomes and results will not differ materially from those expected by management of Independence Contract Drilling. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those conveyed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC and the information included in subsequent amendments and other filings. These forward-looking statements are based on and include our expectations as of the date hereof. Independence Contract Drilling does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Independence Contract Drilling becomes aware of, after the date hereof.

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC.

Unaudited

(in thousands, except par value and share data)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,279



$ 5,206

Accounts receivable, net 10,023



35,834

Inventories 1,038



2,325

Assets held for sale —



8,740

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,102



4,640

Total current assets 27,442



56,745

Property, plant and equipment, net 382,239



457,530

Other long-term assets, net 3,528



2,726

Total assets $ 413,209



$ 517,001

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt (1) $ 7,637



$ 3,685

Accounts payable 4,072



22,674

Accrued liabilities 10,723



16,368

Merger consideration payable to an affiliate —



3,022

Current portion of contingent consideration —



2,814

Total current liabilities 22,432



48,563

Long-term debt (2) 137,633



134,941

Merger consideration payable to an affiliate 2,902



—

Deferred income taxes, net 505



652

Other long-term liabilities 2,704



1,249

Total liabilities 166,176



185,405

Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized;

6,254,396 and 3,876,196 shares issued, respectively, and 6,175,818

and 3,812,050 shares outstanding, respectively 62



38

Additional paid-in capital 517,948



505,831

Accumulated deficit (267,064)



(170,426)

Treasury stock, at cost, 78,578 shares and 64,146 shares, respectively (3,913)



(3,847)

Total stockholders' equity 247,033



331,596

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 413,209



$ 517,001







(1) As of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, current portion of long-term debt includes $3.4 million

and $3.7 million, respectively, of finance lease obligations. As of December 31, 2020, current portion of

long-term debt also includes $4.3 million related to the PPP Loan.



(2) As of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, long-term debt includes $4.6 million and $7.5 million,

respectively, of long-term finance lease obligations. As of December 31, 2020, long-term debt also includes

$5.7 million related to the PPP Loan.

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC.

Unaudited

(in thousands, except par value and share data)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019



















Revenues $ 13,319



$ 45,292



$ 10,224



$ 83,418



$ 203,602

Costs and expenses

















Operating costs 12,380



33,881



8,663



65,367



144,913

Selling, general and administrative 3,383



4,743



2,796



13,484



16,051

Severance and merger-related expenses —



10



—



1,076



2,698

Depreciation and amortization 10,581



11,529



10,767



43,919



45,367

Asset impairment, net 24,388



25,909



—



41,007



35,748

Loss (gain) on disposition of assets, net 1,931



1,440



(326)



723



4,943

Other expense —



—



—



—



377

Total cost and expenses 52,663



77,512



21,900



165,576



250,097

Operating loss (39,344)



(32,220)



(11,676)



(82,158)



(46,495)

Interest expense (3,815)



(3,502)



(3,554)



(14,627)



(14,415)

Loss before income taxes (43,159)



(35,722)



(15,230)



(96,785)



(60,910)

Income tax benefit (63)



(712)



(31)



(147)



(122)

Net loss $ (43,096)



$ (35,010)



$ (15,199)



$ (96,638)



$ (60,788)





















Net loss per share:

















Basic and diluted $ (7.02)



$ (9.32)



$ (2.67)



$ (19.69)



$ (16.11)





















Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding:

















Basic and diluted 6,135



3,755



5,703



4,907



3,774



INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC.

Unaudited

(in thousands, except par value and share data)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (96,638)



$ (60,788)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 43,919



45,367

Asset impairment, net 41,007



35,748

Stock-based compensation 1,979



1,871

Loss on disposition of assets, net 723



4,943

Deferred income taxes (147)



(122)

Amortization of deferred financing costs 988



814

Bad debt expense 16



459

Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 26,026



5,695

Inventories 117



(349)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,023)



1,473

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (16,680)



(7,190)

Net cash provided by operating activities 287



27,921

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (14,229)



(38,320)

Proceeds from the sale of assets 5,107



8,951

Proceeds from insurance claims —



1,000

Collection of principal on note receivable 145



—

Net cash used in investing activities (8,977)



(28,369)

Cash flows from financing activities





Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facilities 11,045



4,511

Repayments under Revolving Credit Facilities (11,038)



(7,077)

Borrowings under PPP Loan 10,000



—

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 10,978



—

Common stock issuance costs (772)



(177)

Purchase of treasury stock (66)



(809)

RSUs withheld for taxes (44)



(34)

Financing costs paid under Term Loan Facility —



(5)

Financing costs paid under Revolving Credit Facilities —



(22)

Payments for finance lease obligations (4,340)



(2,980)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 15,763



(6,593)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,073



(7,041)

Cash and cash equivalents





Beginning of year 5,206



12,247

End of year $ 12,279



$ 5,206





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information





Cash paid during the year for interest $ 13,309



$ 13,974

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activity





Change in property, plant and equipment purchases in accounts payable $ (7,201)



$ 1,607

Additions to property, plant and equipment through finance leases $ 2,650



$ 13,143

Extinguishment of finance lease obligations from sale of assets classified as finance leases $ (1,549)



$ (249)

Transfer of assets from held and used to held for sale $ —



$ (18,506)

Transfer from inventory to fixed assets $ —



$ (406)



The following table provides various financial and operational data for the Company's operations for the three months ending December 31, 2020 and 2019 and September 30, 2020, and the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 and 2019. This information contains non-GAAP financial measures of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes this non-GAAP information is useful because it provides a means to evaluate the operating performance of the Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our management. Additionally, it highlights operating trends and aids analytical comparisons. However, this information has limitations and should not be used as an alternative to operating income (loss) or cash flow performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP, as this information excludes certain costs that may affect the Company's operating performance in future periods.

OTHER FINANCIAL & OPERATING DATA

Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019



















Number of marketed rigs end of period(1) 24



29



29



24



29

Rig operating days(2) 707



1,984



460



3,739



8,985

Average number of operating rigs(3) 7.7



21.6



5.0



10.2



24.6

Rig utilization(4) 27 %

77 %

17 %

35 %

83 % Average revenue per operating day(5) $ 16,720



$ 20,241



$ 18,078



$ 19,000



$ 20,628

Average cost per operating day(6) $ 13,719



$ 14,707



$ 14,155



$ 13,984



$ 14,202

Average rig margin per operating day $ 3,001



$ 5,534



$ 3,923



$ 5,016



$ 6,426







(1) Marketed rigs exclude idle rigs that will not be reactivated until upgrades or conversions are complete.



(2) Rig operating days represent the number of days our rigs are earning revenue under a contract during the

period, including days that standby revenues are earned.



(3) Average number of operating rigs is calculated by dividing the total number of rig operating days in the period

by the total number of calendar days in the period.



(4) Rig utilization is calculated as rig operating days divided by the total number of days our marketed drilling rigs

are available during the applicable period.



(5) Average revenue per operating day represents total contract drilling revenues earned during the period divided

by rig operating days in the period. Excluded in calculating average revenue per operating day are revenues

associated with the reimbursement of (i) out-of-pocket costs paid by customers of $1.5 million, $4.5 million and

$0.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and September 30, 2020, respectively,

and $9.0 million and $15.8 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, (ii)

revenues associated with the amortization of intangible revenue acquired in the Sidewinder Merger of $1.1 million

during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and (iii) early termination revenues of zero, $0.6 million and

$1.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and September 30, 2020, respectively,

and $3.3 million and $1.4 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



(6) Average cost per operating day represents operating costs incurred during the period divided by rig operating days

in the period. The following costs are excluded in calculating average cost per operating day: (i) out-of-pocket costs

paid by customers of $1.5 million, $4.5 million and $0.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2020

and 2019, and September 30, 2020, respectively, and $9.0 million and $15.8 million during the twelve months ended

December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, (ii) new crew training costs of zero, $0.2 million and zero during the three

months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and September 30, 2020, respectively, and $0.2 million and $0.3 million

during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, (iii) construction overhead costs expensed

due to reduced rig construction activity of $0.5 million, zero and $0.5 million during the three months ended December

31, 2020 and 2019, and September 30, 2020, respectively, and $1.9 million and $1.1 million during the twelve months

ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and (iv) rig decommissioning costs associated with stacking deactivated

rigs and rig reactivation costs associated with the redeployment of previously stacked rigs of $0.7 million, zero and $0.8

million during the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and September 30, 2020, respectively, and $2.0 million

and $0.2 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is consistent with how EBITDA is calculated under our credit facility for purposes of determining our compliance with various financial covenants. We define "adjusted net (loss) income" as net (loss) income before: asset impairment, net; (gain) loss on disposition of assets, net; intangible revenue; severance and merger-related expenses; and other adjustments. We define "EBITDA" as earnings (or loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and we define "adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, non-cash asset impairments, gains or losses on disposition of assets, and other non-recurring items added back to, or subtracted from, net income for purposes of calculating EBITDA under our credit facilities. Neither adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA is a measure of net income as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Management believes adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow our stockholders to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compliance with various financial covenants under our credit facility and compare the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure or non-recurring, non-cash transactions. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in calculating adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. None of adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA should be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), the most closely comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's return on assets, cost of capital and tax structure. Our presentation of adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computations of adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss:



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share (in thousands)





































Net loss $ (43,096)



$ (7.02)



$ (35,010)



$ (9.32)



$ (15,199)



$ (2.67)



$ (96,638)



$ (19.69)



$ (60,788)



$ (16.11)

Add back:





































Asset impairment, net (1) 24,388



3.98



25,909



6.90



—



—



41,007



8.36



35,748



9.47

Loss (gain) on disposition of assets, net (2) 1,931



0.31



1,440



0.38



(326)



(0.06)



723



0.15



4,943



1.31

Intangible revenue (3) —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



(1,079)



(0.28)

Severance and merger-related expenses (4) —



—



10



—



—



—



1,076



0.22



2,698



0.71

Purchase agreement costs (5) 497



0.08



—



—



—



—



497



0.10



—



—

Other expense —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



377



0.10

Adjusted net loss $ (16,280)



$ (2.65)



$ (7,651)



$ (2.04)



$ (15,525)



$ (2.73)



$ (53,335)



$ (10.86)



$ (18,101)



$ (4.80)



Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019 (in thousands)

















Net loss $ (43,096)



$ (35,010)



$ (15,199)



$ (96,638)



$ (60,788)

Add back:

















Income tax benefit (63)



(712)



(31)



(147)



(122)

Interest expense 3,815



3,502



3,554



14,627



14,415

Depreciation and amortization 10,581



11,529



10,767



43,919



45,367

Asset impairment, net (1) 24,388



25,909



—



41,007



35,748

EBITDA (4,375)



5,218



(909)



2,768



34,620

Loss (gain) on disposition of assets, net (2) 1,931



1,440



(326)



723



4,943

Stock-based compensation 425



486



694



1,979



1,871

Intangible revenue (3) —



—



—



—



(1,079)

Severance and merger-related expenses (4) —



10



—



1,076



2,698

Purchase agreement costs (5) 497



—



—



497



—

Other expense —



—



—



—



377

Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,522)



$ 7,154



$ (541)



$ 7,043



$ 43,430







(1) During the fourth quarter of 2020, due to the highly competitive market and in an effort to minimize capital

spending, management drafted and approved a plan to upgrade our existing fleet, by utilizing the primary

components needed to complete the upgrades from five rigs and these rigs were removed from our marketed

fleet. We recorded an impairment charge of $24.4 million related to the remaining assets on these rigs, as

well as certain other component equipment. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we recorded impairments totaling

$25.9 million relating primarily to our decision to remove two rigs from our marketed fleet, as well as a plan to

sell or otherwise dispose of rigs and related component equipment, much of which was acquired in connection

with the Sidewinder Merger.



(2) In the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, and the third quarter of 2020, we recorded a loss, loss and gain,

respectively, of $1.9 million, $1.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively, on disposition of miscellaneous

drilling equipment in the respective quarter.



(3) We amortized $1.1 million of intangible revenue related to an unfavorable contract liability acquired in the

Sidewinder Merger for the year ended December 31, 2019.



(4) Severance expense of $1.1 million was recorded in 2020 in connection with our cost reduction measures

instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and deteriorating market conditions. Severance and

merger-related expenses of $2.7 million were recorded in 2019 primarily comprised of severance,

professional fees and other Sidewinder merger-related expenses.



(5) Purchase agreement costs were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with our

committed equity line of credit.

