Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

HOUSTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income, as defined below, of $3.5 million , or $0.20 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Adjusted net loss, as defined below, of $0.1 million , or $0.01 per share.

, or per share. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, of $18.5 million , representing an approximate 48% sequential improvement from the third quarter of 2022.

, representing an approximate 48% sequential improvement from the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net debt, as defined below, of $182.5 million .

. 18.5 average rigs working during the quarter.

Fully burdened margin per day of $14,517 representing an approximate 28% sequential improvement from the third quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported revenues of $60.3 million, net income of $3.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, adjusted net loss (defined below) of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per share, and adjusted EBITDA (defined below) of $18.5 million. These results compare to revenues of $28.6 million, a net loss of $31.5 million, or $3.23 per share, adjusted net loss of $13.2 million, or $1.35 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and revenues of $49.1 million, a net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.53 per share, an adjusted net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.35 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported revenues of $186.7 million, a net loss of $65.3 million, or $5.01 per share, an adjusted net loss of $25.7 million, or $1.98 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $43.8 million. This compares to revenues of $88.0 million, a net loss of $66.7 million, or $8.89 per share, an adjusted net loss of $57.9 million, or $7.72 per share, and adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Anthony Gallegos commented, "Fiscal 2022 was a transformative year for ICD and one in which we attained record levels of quarterly revenues, margins and EBITDA. Financially, we have closed the historic margin- per-day gap between ICD and our larger competitors. Operationally, we have transformed our fleet with the penetration of our 300 series rigs and commencement of our 200-to-300 series rig conversion program. Despite the operational challenges associated with achieving this growth while navigating an historically tight labor market, we maintained operational integrity and achieved a safety record in 2022 well below U.S. land drilling averages.

The overall market for pad optimal super spec rigs remains strong with greater than 90% utilization of this class of rig. However, while oil directed drilling activity in the Permian remains robust, recent declines in natural gas prices as well as take-away constraints have created softness in the natural-gas-driven Haynesville market. Against a backdrop of a shrinking Haynesville rig count, we have begun to transition rigs from the Haynesville to our customer base in the Permian Basin. Our first rig moved in late February, and we expect additional relocations to the Permian through the summer of 2023. Our 21st rig is scheduled to reactivate and begin operations during the second quarter of 2023 in the Permian Basin. However, in light of the recent shift in operational focus towards transitioning rigs from our Haynesville operation to the Permian Basin, we intend to postpone reactivation of our 22nd rig and will re-evaluate additional reactivation opportunities once our planned rig relocations are complete.

With this backdrop, as our pace of rig reactivations temporarily slows, progress towards our free cash flow and net debt reduction targets will accelerate as cash flow previously earmarked for rig reactivations will begin accumulating on our balance sheet, with a goal to be below 2x levered as we exit 2023 on a net debt basis. Our 2023 capital expenditure budget is currently set at $30.4 million, net of disposals. We also expect to see further sequential improvements in revenues and margin per day during the first quarter of 2023. Our current expectations are that first quarter margin per day will exceed reported fourth quarter levels between 3% and 7%, and we are excited about further opportunities for margin expansion beyond these levels once rig transitions to the Permian are complete."

Quarterly Operational Results

In the fourth quarter of 2022, operating days increased sequentially by 6% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The Company's marketed fleet operated at 71% utilization and recorded 1,704 revenue days, compared to 1,378 revenue days in the fourth quarter of 2021, and 1,601 revenue days in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $60.3 million, compared to $28.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $49.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue per day in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $32,778, compared to $19,042 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $28,646 in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential increase quarter over quarter in revenue per day was driven by higher dayrates on contract renewals and reactivated rigs.

Operating costs in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $36.0 million, compared to $24.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $31.4 million in third quarter of 2022. Fully burdened operating costs were $18,261 per day in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $15,504 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $17,305 in the third quarter of 2022. Sequential increases in operating costs per day were driven primarily by higher labor costs associated with increases in field-level incentive compensation.

Fully burdened rig operating margins in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $14,517 per day, compared to $3,538 per day in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $11,341 per day in the third quarter of 2022. The Company currently expects per day operating margins in the first quarter of 2023 to increase sequentially between 3% and 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, driven primarily by favorable dayrate momentum on reactivated rigs and contract repricing.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $7.7 million (including $1.9 million of non-cash compensation), compared to $3.9 million (including $0.8 million of non-cash compensation) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $7.0 million (including $1.7 million of non-cash compensation) in the third quarter of 2022. Cash selling, general and administrative expenses increased sequentially during the quarter due to higher incentive compensation accruals. Stock-based incentive compensation expense increased due to variable accounting tied to period end stock prices.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded interest expense of $8.6 million, including $2.4 million, or $0.18 per share, relating to non-cash amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs. The Company has excluded this non-cash amortization when presenting adjusted net income/loss.

The Company recorded a tax benefit of $7.0 million, or $0.51 per share, during the fourth quarter of 2022. This included a non-cash benefit of $6.8 million, or $0.50 per share, related to deductibility of Convertible Notes interest. This non-cash benefit was excluded when presenting adjusted net income/loss.

Drilling Operations Update

The Company exited the fourth quarter with 20 rigs operating. Overall, the Company's operating rig count averaged 18.5 rigs during the quarter. The Company's backlog of drilling contracts with original terms of six months or longer is $79.1 million. This backlog excludes rigs operating on short term pad-to-pad drilling contracts. All of this backlog is expected to be realized in 2023.

Capital Expenditures and Liquidity Update

Cash outlays for capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2022, net of asset sales and recoveries, were $18.8 million. This included $13.5 million associated with prior period deliveries.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash on hand of $5.3 million and a revolving line of credit with availability of $21.3 million. The Company reported adjusted net debt as of December 31, 2022 of $182.5 million, consisting of the full amount of the outstanding Convertible Notes and outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving line of credit. Adjusted net debt also includes $5.8 million of accrued interest at year-end under the Company's Convertible Notes that the Company has elected to pay in-kind when due on March 31, 2023.

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. Unaudited (in thousands, except par value and share data)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,326

$ 4,140 Accounts receivable



39,775



22,211 Inventories



1,508



1,171 Assets held for sale



325



— Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,736



4,787 Total current assets



51,670



32,309 Property, plant and equipment, net



376,084



362,346 Other long-term assets, net



1,960



2,449 Total assets

$ 429,714

$ 397,104 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities











Current portion of long-term debt (1)

$ 2,485

$ 4,464 Accounts payable



31,946



15,304 Accrued liabilities



17,608



15,617 Merger consideration payable to an affiliate



—



2,902 Total current liabilities



52,039



38,287 Long-term debt (2)



143,223



141,740 Deferred income taxes, net



12,266



19,037 Other long-term liabilities



7,474



2,811 Total liabilities



215,002



201,875 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity











Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 13,698,851 and 10,287,931 shares issued, respectively, and 13,613,759 and 10,206,085 shares outstanding, respectively



136



102 Additional paid-in capital



617,606



532,826 Accumulated deficit



(399,097)



(333,776) Treasury stock, at cost, 85,092 shares and 81,846 shares, respectively



(3,933)



(3,923) Total stockholders' equity



214,712



195,229 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 429,714

$ 397,104

_____________________ (1) As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, current portion of long-term debt includes $2.5 million and $4.5 million, respectively, of finance lease obligations.



(2) As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, long-term debt includes $1.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively, of long-term finance lease obligations.

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. Unaudited (in thousands, except par value and share data)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2022

2021































Revenues

$ 60,259

$ 28,561

$ 49,147

$ 186,710

$ 87,955 Costs and expenses





























Operating costs



35,950



24,047



31,379



123,399



75,751 Selling, general and administrative



7,714



3,870



7,007



24,809



15,699 Depreciation and amortization



10,724



9,671



10,120



40,443



38,915 Asset impairment, net



350



25



—



350



800 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets, net



469



(63)



433



(196)



(245) Other expense



—



150



—



—



150 Total costs and expenses



55,207



37,700



48,939



188,805



131,070 Operating income (loss)



5,052



(9,139)



208



(2,095)



(43,115) Interest expense



(8,570)



(3,899)



(8,098)



(29,575)



(15,193) (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt



—



—



—



(46,347)



10,128 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability



—



—



—



(4,265)



— Realized gain on extinguishment of derivative



—



—



—



10,765



— Loss before income taxes



(3,518)



(13,038)



(7,890)



(71,517)



(48,180) Income tax (benefit) expense



(6,979)



18,446



(696)



(6,196)



18,532 Net income (loss)

$ 3,461

$ (31,484)

$ (7,194)

$ (65,321)

$ (66,712)































Income (loss) per share:





























Basic

$ 0.25

$ (3.23)

$ (0.53)

$ (5.01)

$ (8.89) Diluted

$ 0.20

$ (3.23)

$ (0.53)

$ (5.01)

$ (8.89) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





























Basic



13,617



9,743



13,590



13,026



7,507 Diluted



51,880



9,743



13,590



13,026



7,507

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. Unaudited (in thousands)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss

$ (65,321)

$ (66,712) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities











Depreciation and amortization



40,443



38,915 Asset impairment, net



350



800 Stock-based compensation



4,644



2,295 Gain on disposition of assets, net



(196)



(245) Non-cash interest expense



15,859



5,883 Non-cash loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt



46,347



(10,128) Amortization of deferred financing costs



346



1,115 Amortization of Convertible Notes issuance costs and debt discount



6,714



— Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability



4,265



— Gain on extinguishment of derivative



(10,765)



— Deferred income taxes



(6,771)



18,532 Bad debt expense (recovery)



256



(52) Changes in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable



(17,820)



(12,136) Inventories



(365)



(133) Prepaid expenses and other assets



266



57 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



10,325



12,230 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



28,577



(9,579) Cash flows from investing activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(43,047)



(16,415) Proceeds from the sale of assets



4,552



2,037 Proceeds from insurance claims



191



— Net cash used in investing activities



(38,304)



(14,378) Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt



157,500



— Repayments under Term Loan Facility



(139,076)



— Borrowings under Revolving ABL Credit Facility



5,589



6,309 Repayments under Revolving ABL Credit Facility



(78)



(17) Payment of merger consideration



(2,902)



— Proceeds from issuance of common stock through at-the-market facility, net of issuance costs



3,038



8,969 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under purchase agreement



—



4,239 Purchase of treasury stock



(10)



(10) RSUs withheld for taxes



(10)



(14) Convertible debt issuance costs



(6,986)



— Financing costs paid under Term Loan Facility



—



(64) Financing costs paid under Revolving ABL Credit Facility



(341)



— Payments for finance lease obligations



(5,811)



(3,594) Net cash provided by financing activities



10,913



15,818 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



1,186



(8,139) Cash and cash equivalents











Beginning of year



4,140



12,279 End of year

$ 5,326

$ 4,140



















Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information











Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 5,084

$ 6,918 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities











Change in property, plant and equipment purchases in accounts payable

$ 11,686

$ 3,564 Additions to property, plant and equipment through finance leases

$ 4,440

$ 1,503 Extinguishment of finance lease obligations from sale of assets classified as finance leases

$ (281)

$ (65) Transfer of assets from held and used to held for sale

$ (325)

$ (1,082) Gain on extinguishment of debt

$ —

$ 10,000 Initial embedded derivative liability upon issuance of Convertible Notes

$ 75,733

$ — Extinguishment of embedded derivative liability

$ (69,232)

$ — Shares issued for structuring fee

$ 9,163

$ —

The following table provides various financial and operational data for the Company's operations for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and September 30, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. This information contains non-GAAP financial measures of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes this non-GAAP information is useful because it provides a means to evaluate the operating performance of the Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by the Company's management. Additionally, it highlights operating trends and aids analytical comparisons. However, this information has limitations and should not be used as an alternative to operating income (loss) or cash flow performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP, as this information excludes certain costs that may affect the Company's operating performance in future periods.

OTHER FINANCIAL & OPERATING DATA Unaudited





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2022

2021









































Number of marketed rigs end of period (1)



26





24





26





26





24

Rig operating days (2)



1,704





1,378





1,601





6,308





4,651

Average number of operating rigs (3)



18.5





15.0





17.4





17.3





12.7

Rig utilization (4)



71 %



62 %



70 %



70 %



53 % Average revenue per operating day (5)

$ 32,778



$ 19,042



$ 28,646



$ 27,258



$ 17,224

Average cost per operating day (6)

$ 18,261



$ 15,504



$ 17,305



$ 16,940



$ 13,943

Average rig margin per operating day

$ 14,517



$ 3,538



$ 11,341



$ 10,318



$ 3,281



______________________ (1) Marketed rigs exclude idle rigs that will not be reactivated unless market conditions materially improve.



(2) Rig operating days represent the number of days the Company's rigs are earning revenue under a contract during the period, including days that standby revenue is earned.



(3) Average number of operating rigs is calculated by dividing the total number of rig operating days in the period by the total number of calendar days in the period.



(4) Rig utilization is calculated as rig operating days divided by the total number of days the Company's marketed drilling rigs are available during the applicable period.



(5) Average revenue per operating day represents total contract drilling revenues earned during the period divided by rig operating days in the period. Excluded in calculating average revenue per operating day are revenues associated with the reimbursement of out-of-pocket costs paid by customers of $4.4 million, $2.3 million and $3.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and September 30, 2022, respectively, and $14.8 million and $7.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.



(6) Average cost per operating day represents operating costs incurred during the period divided by rig operating days in the period. The following costs are excluded in calculating average cost per operating day: (i) out-of-pocket costs paid by customers of $4.4 million, $2.3 million and $3.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and September 30, 2022, respectively, and $14.8 million and $7.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; (ii) overhead costs of $0.4 million, $0.4 million and $0.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and September 30, 2022, respectively, and $1.8 million and $1.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; and (iii) rig reactivation costs, inclusive of new crew training costs, of zero and $1.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. There were no rig reactivation costs for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 or September 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net debt, adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is consistent with how EBITDA is calculated under the Company's credit facility for purposes of determining the Company's compliance with various financial covenants. The Company defines "adjusted net debt" as long-term notes (excluding long-term capital leases) less cash. The Company defines "adjusted net (loss) income" as net (loss) income before: asset impairment, net; gain or loss on disposition of assets, net; amortization of debt discount; amortization of issuance costs; gain or loss on extinguishment of debt; change in fair value of embedded derivative liability, gain on extinguishment of derivative and other adjustments. The Company defines "EBITDA" as earnings (or loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and asset impairment, net and the Company defines "adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain or loss on disposition of assets, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on extinguishment of derivative and other non-recurring items added back to, or subtracted from, net income for purposes of calculating EBITDA under the Company's credit facilities. Neither adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA is a measure of net income as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Management believes adjusted net debt, adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow the Company's stockholders to more effectively evaluate the Company's operating performance and compliance with various financial covenants under the Company's credit facility and compare the results of the Company's operations from period to period and against the Company's peers without regard to the Company's financing methods or capital structure or non-recurring, non-cash transactions. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in calculating adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the Company's industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. None of adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA should be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), the most closely comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's return on assets, cost of capital and tax structure. The Company's presentation of adjusted net debt, adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company's results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The Company's computations of adjusted net debt, adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Calculation of Adjusted Net Debt:













(in thousands)

December 31, 2022 Convertible Notes

$ 170,166 Revolving ABL Credit Facility



11,811 Issuance of additional Convertible Notes for PIK interest due on March 31, 2023



5,842 Less: Cash



(5,326) Adjusted net debt

$ 182,493

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Debt to Reported Long-Term Debt:













(in thousands)

December 31, 2022 Adjusted net debt

$ 182,493 Add back:





Cash



5,326 Long-term portion of finance lease obligations



1,599 Less:





Debt discount, net of amortization



(32,906) Deferred issuance costs, net of amortization



(7,447) Issuance of additional Convertible Notes for PIK interest due on March 31, 2023



(5,842) Total reported long-term debt

$ 143,223

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Loss:





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2022

2021



Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share (in thousands)



























































Net income (loss)

$ 3,461

$ 0.25

$ (31,484)

$ (3.23)

$ (7,194)

$ (0.53)

$ (65,321)

$ (5.01)

$ (66,712)

$ (8.89) Add back:



























































Asset impairment, net (1)



350



0.03



25



—



—



—



350



0.02



800



0.11 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets, net (2)



469



0.03



(63)



(0.01)



433



0.03



(196)



(0.02)



(245)



(0.03) Amortization of debt discount



1,855



0.14



—



—



1,354



0.10



4,671



0.36



—



— Amortization of issuance costs



551



0.04



—



—



606



0.05



1,676



0.13



—



— Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt (3)



—



—



—



—



—



—



46,347



3.56



(10,128)



(1.35) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (4)



—



—



—



—



—



—



4,265



0.33



—



— Gain on extinguishment of derivative (5)



—



—



—



—



—



—



(10,765)



(0.83)



—



— Purchase agreement costs (6)



—



—



150



0.02



—



—



—



—



150



0.02 Non-cash income tax expense related to IRC Section 382 limitation (7)



—



—



18,192



1.87



—



—



—



—



18,192



2.42 Non-cash income tax benefit related to deductibility of Convertible Note interest (8)



(6,773)



(0.50)



—



—



—



—



(6,773)



(0.52)



—



— Adjusted net loss

$ (87)

$ (0.01)

$ (13,180)

$ (1.35)

$ (4,801)

$ (0.35)

$ (25,746)

$ (1.98)

$ (57,943)

$ (7.72)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 (in thousands)





























Net income (loss)

$ 3,461

$ (31,484)

$ (7,194)

$ (65,321)

$ (66,712) Add back:





























Income tax (benefit) expense



(6,979)



18,446



(696)



(6,196)



18,532 Interest expense



8,570



3,899



8,098



29,575



15,193 Depreciation and amortization



10,724



9,671



10,120



40,443



38,915 Asset impairment, net (1)



350



25



—



350



800 EBITDA



16,126



557



10,328



(1,149)



6,728 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets, net (2)



469



(63)



433



(196)



(245) Stock-based and deferred compensation cost



1,890



808



1,709



5,251



3,229 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt (3)



—



—



—



46,347



(10,128) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (4)



—



—



—



4,265



— Gain on extinguishment of derivative (5)



—



—



—



(10,765)



— Purchase agreement costs (6)



—



150



—



—



150 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 18,485

$ 1,452

$ 12,470

$ 43,753

$ (266)

______________________ (1) During the fourth quarter of 2022, we impaired $0.4 million of drilling equipment that was designated held for sale. We impaired the drilling equipment to fair market value less cost to sell, recorded asset impairment expense of $0.4 million and recorded $0.3 million of assets held for sale.



(2) Gain or loss on disposition of assets, net represents recognition of the sale or disposition of miscellaneous drilling equipment in each respective period.



(3) Loss on extinguishment of debt related to unamortized debt issuance costs on our prior term loan facility, non-cash structuring fees settled in shares to the affiliates of our prior term loan facility and the fair value of the embedded derivatives attributable to the affiliates of our prior term loan facility in the first quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2021, we received notice from the SBA of full forgiveness of our PPP loan and recorded a gain on extinguishment of debt of $10.1 million.



(4) Represents the change in fair value of embedded derivative liability between March 18, 2022 and June 8, 2022. The embedded derivative liability was extinguished on June 8, 2022.



(5) Represents the gain on extinguishment of the variable PIK interest rate feature of the derivative liability.



(6) Purchase agreement costs were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 in connection with the Company's committed equity line of credit.



(7) During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded non-cash income tax expense related to the inability to utilize net operating loss ("NOL") deferred tax assets to offset deferred tax losses due to an IRC Section 382 change in ownership occurring in October 2021 and the limitations therefrom placed upon the NOLs.



(8) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded non-cash income tax benefit related to the determination of deductibility of the Convertible Note interest.

