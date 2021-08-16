Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. to Present at EnerCom's The Oil and Gas Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ICD) today announced that it will be participating at EnerCom's The Oil and Gas Conference to be held on Monday, August 16th through Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. The Company will be presenting at the conference on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 at 10:00 am MT/11:00 am CT. Interested parties can listen to the webcast of this presentation by registering at the following URL:

https://www.theoilandgasconference.com

A copy of the presentation materials will be available on the Company's website at www.icdrilling.com in the Investor Relations section. In addition, a replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the webcast.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company owns and operates a fleet of pad optimal rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

Investor Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Email: [email protected]

(281) 598-1211

