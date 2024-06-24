Independence Day is Red, White and Delicious at Kroger

Retailer helps families honor the holiday with easy grilling recipes for as little as $15

CINCINNATI, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared it is helping families honor Independence Day with $15 grilling recipes plus tons of ideas for get-togethers celebrating the July 4th holiday.

"From backyard barbeques to hometown parades and firework displays, nothing brings our country together like the Fourth of July," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "As friends and families gather to celebrate, we join our customers in honoring our nation's birthday with special gratitude for all who have sacrificed to protect America's freedom. We are grateful to play a part in these celebrations with everyday low prices and special savings on all the holiday staples America's families need to honor Independence Day."

With everyday locked-in-low prices and special seasonal savings, Kroger is helping families honor the holiday without skipping on any summertime favorites. The retailer is the one-stop shop for all the products customers need to enjoy a festive Fourth of July celebration, including great deals on:

Find even more Independence Day ideas and dishes at Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane with more than 40 Fourth of July recipes and tons of inspiration for grilling, appetizers, dessert boards and cool treats.

For additional July 4th items and every day savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, with more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. From ingredients and recipes to savings and rewards, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality.

Customers can shop these items and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

