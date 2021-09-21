Independence First, Wisconsin's Largest Home Care Provider, Selects Sandata for Agency Management Platform

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata is honored to be selected by Independence First, Wisconsin's largest fee-for-service provider, as its official agency management platform. The organization focuses on helping empower individuals with disabilities through its core services of advocacy, independent living skills, information and referral, peer support, and transition.

By partnering with Sandata, everything from electronic visit verification (EVV), to scheduling, billing, payroll, and point of care will be part of a single, comprehensive system.

"It took us a long time to find a product that understood our day-to-day needs. Sandata's home care product aligned beautifully with our needs. It provides our staff the software features needed to ensure our operations remain compliant and efficient, not to mention the support team assigned to us," said Kathy Acevedo, PAS Director at Independence First. "They have made the experience so much greater. Sandata came in on the 11th hour and is providing us the support and guidance we need to meet a hard launch deadline."

Sandata looks forward to its experienced implementation team working closely with Independence First in running a successful launch of the new platform. "Part of our implementation practice is to not only make sure that the set up and training is effective, but also that we continue to actively support our customers in the long haul," said Carey Sowle, SVP of Implementation Services. "We're adding resources to go beyond traditional customer support, which includes online reference materials, live online training sessions, and email communications."

About Sandata

Sandata Technologies, LLC, is a leading U.S. provider of technology that makes it easier for Medicaid payers and providers to work together from day one. As a national Electronic Visit Verification leader, Sandata's suite of solutions offers its 15,000+ agencies, 20 state Medicaid agencies, and 50+ Managed Care Organizations tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve patient and client outcomes. For more information, visit sandata.com.

SOURCE Sandata Technologies, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sandata.com

