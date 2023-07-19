Independence Group completes migration of Data Warehouse to Google Health Cloud BigQuery

19 Jul, 2023

New platform unlocks the full potential of Independence's information

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Health Group, Inc. (Independence) today announced that it successfully completed migrating its Data Warehouse to Google Cloud BigQuery, marking a major milestone in the company's digital transformation as a leading health care company.

"Data is the heartbeat of our organization. Migrating to Google Cloud lets us unlock the true potential of our information," said Michael R. Vennera, executive vice president and chief strategy, corporate development, and information officer at Independence. "This transformation is not just about technology; it's about harnessing data-driven insights for the benefit of our customers and members, making informed decisions, and moving us ahead in a rapidly changing health care landscape."

The technical and business benefits from this migration include:

  • Accelerated insights for better decision making:  Near-real-time analytics that will enable faster and more informed, data-driven decisions to benefit customers and members.
  • Cost optimization for business efficiency: The migration facilitates a more flexible and cost-efficient infrastructure model. The pay-as-you-go model of cloud computing eliminates the need for expensive hardware investments and maintenance.
  • Agility and scalability for future growth: The cloud-based architecture offers scalability, allowing the company to handle massive amounts of information effortlessly, embrace emerging technologies, support innovation, and capitalize on new market opportunities swiftly.
  • Enhanced security and compliance: With Google Cloud's robust security framework, Independence has strengthened its data protection measures, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive health care data.

"Moving to Google Cloud will help deliver a more personalized experience for customers and members and improve care coordination by providing clinical insights in a much faster, real-time manner," said Sushma Akunuru, senior vice president, Business Technology Services for Independence Blue Cross.  

About Independence Health Group

Independence Health Group and its subsidiaries serve consumers and employer groups ranging from small businesses to national corporations. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Independence Health Group is a diversified company offering a wide range of services including commercial, Medicare and Medicaid medical coverage, and third-party benefits administration. Independence Health Group and Independence Blue Cross are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

