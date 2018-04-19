Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platform

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Health Group (Independence), parent of Independence Blue Cross, and Comcast today announced a partnership to launch a newly branded, patient-centered technology and communications platform that seeks to improve the overall efficiency and experience of the care delivery process between providers and patients.

The goal of the new, Internet-based platform is to provide a patient with access to content and information related to their particular health care journey, at home or on-the-go. Comcast and Independence plan to make the new platform accessible nationally, across multiple distribution channels and devices.

"Rapid technological advances in recent years have changed the expectations consumers have about accessing and using goods and services. Health care is no exception. Through this collaboration, we will explore how we can best use technology to enhance how consumers access and use health care services, which we know at times can be frustrating," said Daniel J. Hilferty, Independence President and CEO. "There is no better place than Philadelphia – a global center for health care innovation – to launch this partnership. And we believe that we have found the ideal partner in Comcast, which is a global media and technology leader."

Independence is expanding on its commitment to invest in standalone businesses focused on health care innovation. The company's collaboration with Comcast unlocks substantial technology, communications, and media capabilities and Independence plans to leverage that expertise to better serve patients.

"Comcast's unique experience in technology and content can be an enabler for disruptive, personalized, and media-rich innovations in health care," said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast. "Independence is a company steeped in innovation and completely committed to the consumer experience. We're excited about this new partnership and the opportunity to work together using technology to help improve the effectiveness and efficiency of patient communications and education."

Independence has a long history of tackling difficult health care challenges through partnerships and investments in scalable, high-impact health care innovations. This includes innovating and funding health care digital initiatives such as Achieve Well-being consumer empowerment solutions; developing value-based care models; and fostering public-private collaborations that improve quality of care, lower costs, and promote health care innovation in the Greater Philadelphia region. Independence is a founding member or sponsor of health care innovation resources in Philadelphia, including Independence Blue Cross Center for Health Care Innovation; Dreamit Health; HealthShare Exchange; and the Health Care Innovation Collaborative.

Comcast, one of the founding members of The Health Care Innovation Collaborative in Philadelphia, has initiated partnerships within the health care industry. Most recently, Comcast collaborated on a medically-approved Healthy Aging Series with UC Davis, producing 108 videos on topics including Heart Health, Fitness & Exercise, and Nutrition.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Independence Health Group Independence Health Group, together with its subsidiaries, serves nearly 8.5 million people in 24 states and the District of Columbia, including 2.5 million in southeastern Pennsylvania. In addition to a growing consumer business, Independence serves employer groups ranging from small businesses to national corporations. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Independence Health Group is a diversified company offering a wide range of services including commercial, Medicare and Medicaid medical coverage, third-party benefits administration, and pharmacy benefits management. Independence Health Group and Independence Blue Cross are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Contact: Kathleen Conlon Steven Restivo Independence Blue Cross Comcast 215-241-4576 (o) | 267-918-8057(c) 215-286-3507 (o) | 267-678-3256 (c) Kathleen.Conlon@ibx.com Steven_Restivo@comcast.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independence-health-group-and-comcast-form-partnership-aimed-at-creating-new-patient-care-technology-and-communications-platform-300632845.html

SOURCE Independence Health Group