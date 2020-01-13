Independence Institute to Host Free Movie Screening for School Choice Week

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independence Institute will host a free, public screening of "Miss Virginia" to celebrate National School Choice Week on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Policy makers, parents, and community members are invited to attend the screening, which will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Independence Institute, located at 727 E. 16th Ave.

"Miss Virginia" is a movie drama starring Emmy award-winning actress Uzo Aduba and is inspired by the true story of education advocate Virginia Walden Ford. Ford's efforts to gain access to better education options for her son and others like him led to the creation of one of the nation's first opportunity scholarship programs for low-income children.

The evening will include a light dinner. Attendees must RSVP for the event to mary@i2i.org.

"The film 'Miss Virginia' demonstrates the impact that parents can have when they demand a better education for their children," said Pam Benigno, director of education policy at the Independence Institute. "We are excited to celebrate school choice with a special screening of the film!"

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

The screening is hosted by the Independence Institute, a free market think tank that focuses on education and other policy issues. The organization supports all types of school choice.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

