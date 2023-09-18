Independence Pet Group® to Acquire Cat Insurance Brand, Felix, Expanding Portfolio and Capabilities to Better Help Cat Pet Parents

News provided by

Independence Pet Group Inc.

18 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

IPG Grabs Untapped Cat Market

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Pet Group (IPG), a leading full-stack pet insurance platform, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Felix, the only pet insurance brand just for cats in the U.S.

Continue Reading
Felix Cat Insurance
Felix Cat Insurance

"I'm thrilled to announce this latest expansion of our portfolio, which allows us to better deliver against our mission of strengthening the unique bond between pets and their people," said Lane Kent, IPG CEO. "The cat pet health insurance market has been historically underrepresented, but is now the fastest growing segment of the market, and we're so excited to now have a specialized brand to serve cat pet parents."

Dogs make up the majority of insured pets in the United States, with 80.1% of insured dogs compared to 19.9% of insured cats, according to the NAPHIA State of the Industry Report, 2023. But the insured cats' market share has been increasing every year since 2017 – a trend IPG intends to leverage with its purchase of Felix.

"It's an exciting time for cat pat parents with IPG adding Felix to its portfolio," said Rick Faucher, CEO and co-Founder of The Connected Pet Company (and the Felix brand), and President of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA). "Our founder and creator of Felix, Dave Wolf, held a vision for the cat insurance market that gains a new opportunity to be served through IPG's global reach. We are confident that IPG will continue to invest and focus on cats and cat pet parents and we are excited about the future of the category."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including various regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2023. IPG plans to use the rest of the year to develop the brand's strategic plan and identify product and partnership opportunities.

More information about Independence Pet Group can be found here: https://independencepetgroup.com/.

About Independence Pet Group®
Independence Pet Group® (IPG) is one of North America's largest pet insurance and services organizations. Our impressive family of brands supports insurance for more than 800,000 pets in the U.S. and Canada and provides well-being, safety, resources, and business solutions to the pet industry, including microchip identification and an online pet registry. Learn more at www.independencepetgroup.com.

About Felix
Felix Cat Insurance was created and operated by The Connected Pet Company, LLC (TCPC), a multi-brand channel pet marketing insurance agency based in Phoenix, Arizona, licensed and marketing in all 50 states plus DC. TCPC owned and operated Felix and continues to operate other pet insurance brands Toto Pet Insurance and Shop Pet Insurance. Learn more by contacting [email protected]

SOURCE Independence Pet Group Inc.

Also from this source

Independence Pet Group® Announces Expanded Roles for Executive Leadership Team and Names Chief Strategy Officer

24Pet® to 'Chip in' To Help Lost Chicago Area Pets Reunite With Their Families

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.